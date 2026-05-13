PFC Q4 results: Profit rises 24% to ₹6,315 crore aided by lower expenses

State-owned power sector lender Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Wednesday reported a 24 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to ₹6,315 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026, aided by lower expenses.

The company’s expenses declined to ₹17,765 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹18,731 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Asset quality improved during the year, with the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio declining to 1.09 per cent from 1.64 per cent a year ago, while the net NPA ratio fell to 0.07 per cent from 0.38 per cent during the same period.

On a consolidated basis, net profit rose 2.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹8,598 crore in the March quarter, up from ₹8,358 crore a year ago.

Net interest income (NII) in the March quarter declined 10.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹10,833 crore from ₹12,109 crore in the year-ago period. Total income during the quarter fell marginally to ₹28,857 crore from ₹29,285 crore a year ago.

On the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) draft guidelines on revised classification and regulatory norms for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), PFC Chairperson and Managing Director Parminder Chopra said the company has raised concerns with the RBI over the proposed tightening of group exposure norms for upper-layer NBFCs.

“The group exposure now is a matter of concern for us,” Chopra said. “Earlier also we were qualifying under the upper layer, but RBI had intentionally kept government-owned NBFCs in the middle layer. We have taken up our concerns with the RBI,” she added.

The RBI’s draft circular proposes that any NBFC-infrastructure finance company (IFC) with an asset size of over ₹1 trillion will be part of the upper layer. Single-group exposure for upper-layer NBFCs is capped at 35 per cent of capital base, while for middle-layer entities it is 50 per cent of tier-I capital.

The company’s consolidated loan assets stood at ₹11.53 trillion at the end of March 2026, while total assets were at ₹12.45 trillion.

Chopra said PFC remains comfortable on the capital front, but the proposed changes could have operational implications for the company. Further, she said PFC and REC Limited are moving ahead with the proposed merger process aimed at creating a unified financing institution for the power sector.

According to her, both boards have already granted in-principle approval for the merger and the combined entity is targeted to become operational by April 1, 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.

For the full financial year 2025-26, standalone net profit rose around 41 per cent to ₹24,011 crore, while the group reported consolidated profit before tax of ₹42,850 crore.