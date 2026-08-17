Philips Personal Health India revenue to cross ₹1,000 crore in FY27

Driven by growth running twice as fast as the broader market, the personal health segment of Philips India expects to exceed ₹1,000 crore in revenue during financial year 2026-27 (FY27). The personal health segment market in India is growing at 6.5 per cent.

“India is viewed as one of the most critical markets in the global ecosystem,” Smit Shukla, country head, Philips Personal Health – India subcontinent, told Business Standard in an interview.

Shukla further stated that India is the fastest-growing country for Philips personal health this year.

“We have a massive opportunity in terms of the demography, the number of youth entering the category. Personal health is still significantly underpenetrated in India,” he said.

Shukla also explained that their grooming business is growing two to three times faster than the market, hair care business is growing slightly ahead of the market, and the mother and child care is growing disproportionately faster than the market.

“We are in this unique stage where all the engines of our business are firing on all cylinders,” he said.

On channel-wise revenue breakup, Shukla said that by the end of FY27, quick commerce (qcom) will contribute 20 per cent to their business. Qcom used to be in low single-digit 18 months ago. Philips India’s revenue from online sales is around 70-75 per cent of its total sales.

“Online continues to be the fastest-growing segment for us… We're growing exceedingly fast in quick commerce. But that does not say we are not growing in modern trade. We are consolidating our position there as well. Only the weights are changing, and the pace of growth is changing, but we are growing ahead of the market in everything,” he said.

Shukla stated that Philips' primary driver in this segment is its commitment to technological innovation. He explained that as the market became highly commoditised between 2021 and 2024, competitors shifted their focus heavily towards white-label products and attachments.

“We've been able to revive the market towards technology… We see them coming back into the funnel and paying a premium for the technology. The outcome is that our products deliver, which has worked beautifully for us in the last 18 to 20 months and helped us grow the market or grow faster than the market,” he explained while talking about how the company plans to remain relevant amid growing competition.

In the 16-26 age bracket, Philips Personal Health segment is gaining disproportionate market share with value products like OneBlade (trimmer from Philips), Shukla said.

Regarding future innovations, he stated that Philips will prioritise male grooming and trimming, followed by upgraded versions of the OneBlade Intimate and new hair care product launches.