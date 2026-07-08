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Home / Companies / News / PhonePe appoints Srijon Biswas as CTO; Rahul Chari takes expanded CPTO role

PhonePe appoints Srijon Biswas as CTO; Rahul Chari takes expanded CPTO role

PhonePe has appointed Srijon Biswas as chief technology officer, while co-founder Rahul Chari assumes the expanded role of chief product and technology officer

PHONEPE CTO

Srijon Biswas, chief technology officer, PhonePe

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 7:15 PM IST

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Digital payments major PhonePe on Wednesday appointed Srijon Biswas as the company's chief technology officer (CTO). He will report to the company's co-founder Rahul Chari.
 
Chari, who was previously designated as the firm's CTO, will assume the role of chief product and technology officer (CPTO). He will continue to oversee the technology and product functions, in addition to trust and safety, data science and analytics, and customer experience, while leading other strategic initiatives across the PhonePe Group.
 
“As PhonePe continues to expand and grow, strengthening our technology leadership is a natural step. Srijon's appointment ensures we continue to invest deeply in engineering excellence while building the technology platforms that will power the future of Digital India," Chari said in a statement.
 
 
Biswas will report to Chari, PhonePe said.
 
Earlier this week, the head of PhonePe's insurance arm, Vishal Gupta, stepped down to launch a new startup after spending more than a decade at the Bengaluru-based fintech major.

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The insurance business at the company is set to be merged with PhonePe's consumer payments business.
 
The platform's chief business officer (CBO), Sonika Chandra, will lead the merged business units.
 
In June, Akash Dongre, the co-founder and chief product officer of PhonePe-owned Indus Appstore, stepped down. The chief executive officer (CEO) of PhonePe's stockbroking platform Share.Market, Ujjwal Jain, quit in May.
 
In the same month, PhonePe said it had temporarily deferred its public listing due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia and heightened market volatility, pushing back its initial public offering (IPO) plans, which were earlier expected to be on track by the middle of the current year. The company said it would resume the listing process once there was greater stability in global markets.
 

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Topics : IPO PhonePe Fintech Digital Payments

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 7:10 PM IST

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