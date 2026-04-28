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PhonePe crosses 50 million registered merchants across India ahead of IPO

PhonePe noted its expansion from offering QR code-based payment solutions to providing a full-stack suite of financial tools, including working capital loans, Point-of-Sale terminals, & SmartSpeakers

PhonePe

Launched in 2016, PhonePe has over 650 million registered users

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

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Fintech major PhonePe on Tuesday said it has crossed 50 million lifetime registered merchants on its platform.

The IPO-bound company noted its expansion from offering QR code-based payment solutions to providing a full-stack suite of financial tools, including working capital loans, Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals, and SmartSpeakers.

"Reaching 50 million merchants is a significant milestone in our effort to make financial services more accessible to merchants across India. For many of our partners, the journey began with a simple QR code, but that relationship has since matured. Today, digital payments serve as a gateway to a wider range of formal services, including credit," Yuvraj Singh Shekhawat, Chief Business Officer, Merchant Business, PhonePe, said.

 

Launched in 2016, PhonePe has over 650 million registered users. The latest development comes as the company prepares for its initial public offering (IPO), having recently filed an updated draft red herring prospectus (UDRHP-I) with market regulator SEBI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : PhonePe Fintech sector Fintech Fintech firms Fintech start-ups fintech companies

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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