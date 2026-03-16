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Home / Companies / News / PhonePe defers IPO listing amid geopolitical tensions, market volatility

PhonePe defers IPO listing amid geopolitical tensions, market volatility

The decision was taken due to the current geopolitical conflicts and market volatility

Phonepe

PhonePe will resume the listing process once there is some stability in global capital markets

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 1:29 PM IST

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PhonePe on Monday announced it has temporarily deferred its public market listing process due to the current geopolitical conflicts and market volatility and will resume the listing process once there is some stability in global capital markets.

Sameer Nigam, PhonePe's CEO said, "We sincerely hope for a swift return to peace in all the affected regions. We remain committed to a public listing in India.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : PhonePe IPOs IPO listing time

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 1:29 PM IST

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