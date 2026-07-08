Wednesday, July 08, 2026 | 03:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / PhonePe elevates Srijon Biswas as CTO, co-founder Chari to become CPTO

PhonePe elevates Srijon Biswas as CTO, co-founder Chari to become CPTO

Biswas, who has been with the fintech firm for nearly a decade and previously served as the Head of Engineering, will now lead PhonePe's entire engineering organisation

Phonepe

Launched in 2016, PhonePe has over 700 million registered users

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 3:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

PhonePe on Wednesday announced the appointment of Srijon Biswas as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) with immediate effect.

Biswas, who has been with the fintech firm for nearly a decade and previously served as the Head of Engineering, will now lead PhonePe's entire engineering organisation. He will continue to report to PhonePe Co-founder Rahul Chari, the company said in a statement.

As part of a broader evolution of leadership responsibilities, Chari, who previously served as the CTO, will assume the role of Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO) while continuing in his capacity as co-founder.

Chari's mandate already covered technology, product, trust and safety, and data sciences and analytics. He has recently added customer experience and artificial intelligence (AI) to his portfolio, alongside leading other strategic initiatives across the PhonePe Group.

 

"As PhonePe continues to expand and grow, strengthening our technology leadership is a natural step. Srijon's appointment ensures we continue to invest deeply in engineering excellence while building the technology platforms that will power the future of digital India," Chari said.

Launched in 2016, PhonePe has over 700 million registered users. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

N Chandrasekaran

Tata Group expects auto biz to reach $100 bn in next 5 years: Chairman

Temasek

'India remains long-term market for Singapore's Temasek despite volatility'

Flipkart

Why Flipkart is giving up commission to win more of India's fashion sellers

flipkart

Flipkart expands zero-commission policy for sellers across fashion category

Piramal Enterprise

Piramal Alternatives invests ₹125 crore in JRG Automotive Industries

Topics : PhonePe Digital Payments UPI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market CrashStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayKalyan Jewellers SharesTCS Q1 PreviewKusumgar IPO DetailsQ1 Earning PreviewSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026Technology NewsPersonal Finance