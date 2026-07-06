PhonePe Insurance CEO exits as fintech merges insurance with payments biz

The head of PhonePe's insurance arm, Vishal Gupta, stepped down on Monday to launch a new startup after spending more than a decade at the Bengaluru-based fintech major.

The insurance business at the company is set to be merged with PhonePe's consumer payments business. The platform's Chief Business Officer (CBO), Sonika Chandra, will lead the merged business units.

Gupta is part of PhonePe's founding team. He transitioned to the fintech company after a stint at e-commerce giant Flipkart, where he served as Director of Product Management, Payments and Transactions, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“I am signing off from my role at PhonePe… I am heading back to what I have loved most across all my stints: building from scratch, solving hard problems, finding PMF, and earning the right to scale,” he said in a post on the social media platform.

PhonePe has witnessed a series of top-level exits over the past few months.

In June, Akash Dongre, the Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of PhonePe-owned Indus Appstore, stepped down.

The CEO of PhonePe's stockbroking platform Share.Market, Ujjwal Jain, quit in May.

The same month, PhonePe said it had temporarily deferred its public listing due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia and heightened market volatility, pushing back its initial public offering (IPO) plans, which were earlier expected to be on track by the middle of the current year.

The company said it would resume its listing process once there was stability in the global markets.