PhonePe launches Tatkal NPS, lets users open pension accounts with ₹250

Walmart-owned fintech firm PhonePe said it had launched ‘Tatkal NPS’ (National Pension System) on its platform, partnering with prominent banking institutions to democratise long-term retirement planning. Expanding its comprehensive financial services suite, this offering enables millions of users across India to open a government-backed pension account with a minimum contribution of Rs 250.

With this launch, users can now securely create their NPS accounts through an intuitive, 100 per cent digital process. This would help eliminate barriers to opening a pension account. To deliver this frictionless experience, PhonePe has integrated with India’s leading banking institutions, with plans to expand coverage across the banking sector.

The Tatkal NPS facility, an innovation developed by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), enables the seamless reuse of existing bank KYC details through secure, one-time OTP authentication. This framework enables PhonePe to provide its users with an effortless, paperless onboarding experience, allowing them to create their Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) in minutes.

Tatkal NPS caters to a nationwide audience, including first-time planners, millennials and Gen Z. By lowering the investment threshold to Rs 250, PhonePe is tapping into India’s positive demographic dividend and enabling this population cohort to start building their pension and retirement security from an early stage. Specifically, this offering serves as a crucial, disciplined retirement vehicle for cohorts such as gig economy workers, independent freelancers and small business owners, who often lack access to mandatory corporate retirement schemes.

Deep Agrawal, vice-president and head of payments at PhonePe, said the development marked a significant milestone in bringing long-term financial planning and retirement security to the masses. “By simplifying the process into a seamless, 100 per cent digital journey and partnering with banks, we are making regulated retirement planning accessible to the heart of Bharat with absolute confidence.”