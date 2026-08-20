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Home / Companies / News / PhonePe, MeitY sign MoU to integrate PulsePro data in PM GatiShakti portal

PhonePe, MeitY sign MoU to integrate PulsePro data in PM GatiShakti portal

Under the agreement, PhonePe PulsePro metrics will be integrated into the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan portal, which is managed in collaboration with BISAG-N

Phonepe

Phonepe PulsePro

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 3:49 PM IST

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Fintech firm PhonePe on Thursday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to integrate its enterprise data intelligence platform, PulsePro, into the PM GatiShakti framework.

The platform transforms aggregated and anonymised transaction data into market signals, allowing organisations to access real-world activity trends across various geographies and categories for smarter, data-based decision-making.

The collaboration is aimed at supporting national infrastructure planning, economic analysis, and holistic urban and rural development through granular, hyperlocal insights, the company said in a statement.

Under the agreement, PhonePe PulsePro metrics will be integrated into the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan portal, which is managed in collaboration with the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N).

 

"Data-driven intelligence can play an important role in enabling more informed planning and decision-making. The granular and hyperlocal insights available through PhonePe PulsePro can complement existing datasets and provide additional visibility into emerging trends across markets and geographies," MeitY Secretary S Krishnan said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : PhonePe IT ministry

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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 3:49 PM IST