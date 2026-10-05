PhysicsWallah sells ₹95.8 cr loan portfolio, partially shuts lending ops

Education technology company PhysicsWallah’s wholly owned subsidiary, FinZ Finance, has entered into an agreement with non-banking financial company (NBFC) Auxilo Finserve to sell and transfer a loan portfolio.

In a stock exchange filing, the company said the loan portfolio is valued at ₹95.79 crore.

The deed of assignment was executed on October 3, 2026, and the transition of loans and borrowers is expected to be completed within the next 60 days, the company said.

The sale to Auxilo is expected to result in the partial or piecemeal closure of FinZ Finance’s lending operations.

Auxilo is an NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India and is primarily focused on the education sector.

The transaction forms part of a strategic realignment by PhysicsWallah, with the company seeking to focus on its core business and optimise capital allocation.

“The closure of a substantial/major part of the total loan portfolio of FinZ Finance forms part of a broader strategic realignment, with a view to focusing on the company’s core business operations and optimising capital allocation,” the filing said.

Going forward, lending activities are proposed to be facilitated through established and regulated third-party NBFCs, the company said.

PhysicsWallah said the move would help improve operational efficiency while reducing balance-sheet and credit risks associated with lending.

In May this year, PhysicsWallah had outlined plans to invest ₹120 crore in FinZ Finance through a rights issue.

The subsidiary received its licence in September 2025 and commenced operations in March 2026.

PhysicsWallah’s management had earlier said FinZ Finance primarily catered to its students, with around 70-75 per cent of loans extended to students already enrolled on the platform.