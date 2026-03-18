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PhysicsWallah gets ₹263 crore tax notice, says will challenge order

PhysicsWallah posted about a 33 per cent increase in consolidated profit to ₹102.27 crore in the December quarter

PhysicsWallah

PhysicsWallah (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 9:49 PM IST

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Edtech firm PhysicsWallah has received an income tax demand notice of ₹263.34 crore for the assessment year 2023-24.

The demand was raised after the Income Tax Department treated investments received by the company from investors during the period, including funds from SEBI-registered Category II Alternative Investment Funds (AIF), as taxable income, PhysicsWallah said in a regulatory filing.

The company plans to challenge the assessment order.

"Based on its preliminary assessment, the company believes that it has strong legal and factual grounds to file an appeal before the appropriate appellate authority," PhysicsWallah said.

PhysicsWallah posted about a 33 per cent increase in consolidated profit to ₹102.27 crore in the December quarter.

 

Its revenue from operations also grew about 33 per cent to ₹1,082.41 crore during the quarter from ₹809.67 crore a year earlier.

Shares of PhysicsWallah settled 7.87 per cent higher at ₹86.81 crore on the BSE on Wednesday. The statutory filing was made post-market hours.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : EdTech Income Tax notice Company News BS Reads

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 9:49 PM IST

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