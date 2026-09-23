PhysicsWallah plans deeper expansion across South India in next two years

Online education platform PhysicsWallah is looking to expand further in the southern part of the country, with the company’s founder and chief executive officer, Alakh Pandey, saying he plans to be based in the region for the next 24 months.

“For the next 24 months, my life will be dedicated to students in South India, and I will be stationed here,” Pandey said while addressing students at an event in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The company aims to focus on states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala as part of its expansion strategy.

Pandey said PhysicsWallah wants to create a more measurable impact in southern India and replicate the quality of education it offers in other parts of the country. “Through our platform, I want to provide them (students) the tools required to realise their potential. Since PW’s inception until today, I feel we need to create a more measurable impact in the southern part of our country,” he added.

The company has also signed a five-year partnership with Mohan Babu University (MBU) in Andhra Pradesh, through which it will provide online AI, skilling and career-focused courses to nearly 18,000 students.

Founded in 2020 by Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, PhysicsWallah has taught over 40 million students across its platforms since its inception, with more than 5 million paid students enrolled in FY26 alone.

PhysicsWallah’s education ecosystem currently spans 16 test preparation exam categories and has a social media community reaching over 142 million students. Its mobile application had surpassed 89.4 million cumulative downloads as of FY26.

Originally known for its Hinglish batches, PhysicsWallah now offers courses in Hindi, English, Hinglish and nine regional languages.