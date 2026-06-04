PhysicsWallah revamps lending strategy, ties up with NBFCs for loans

Education technology (ed-tech) unicorn PhysicsWallah has revamped its lending strategy and, instead of offering student loans through its subsidiary, has partnered with several non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), the company said in a stock filing on Thursday.

The company, however, did not mention the names of the NBFCs it has tied up with.

"PhysicsWallah wishes to inform the exchanges that it is restructuring its lending strategy and has tied up with multiple leading regulated third-party NBFCs to enable student lending needs," the company said, adding that the decision reverses its earlier approach and is intended to reduce balance-sheet and credit-related risks.

Notably, while announcing the results for the fourth quarter of financial year 2025-26 in the last week of May, the company had announced an investment of approximately Rs 120 crore through an equity infusion into its wholly owned subsidiary, FinZ Finance Private Limited.

However, the company now noted that it will continue to work as a technology platform that connects students to a curated list of regulated lending partners based on their learning lifecycle and academic outcome journey.

Commenting on the development, Prateek Maheshwari, the firm's co-founder, said the company has received feedback from its partners that its core strength lies in building communities and its online business.

"Our lending business is best left to regulated third-party NBFCs that have created robust underwriting capabilities. We truly believe that prudent capital allocation and shareholder value remain our foremost priorities and, in light of the feedback received from our partners to the said announcement, we have exercised our fiduciary responsibility to revisit this decision and enable student lending through regulated third-party NBFCs," Maheshwari said.

"Going forward, our strategic direction for FinZ Finance will be decided in the near future, subject to board and other regulatory approvals," the company added.

FinZ, which operates in the financial services sector, is a wholly owned subsidiary of PhysicsWallah and holds an NBFC licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The subsidiary received the licence in September 2025 and commenced operations in March 2026.