Physicswallah targets ₹10,000 cr revenue, 20% operating margin by FY30
Physicswallah expects annual revenue to grow more than 25% between FY27 and FY30, targeting an operating profit margin of over 20% by FY30.
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Indian education platform Physicswallah said on Wednesday it expects revenue to reach between ₹90,000 crore and ₹1 trillion by FY30, buoyed by steady demand for digital learning and test-preparation services.
India's online education market has been seeing healthy demand across learning categories, with edtech platforms increasingly offering a broader mix of courses for students.
Physicswallah, which listed in 2025, is targeting an operating profit margin of over 20% by FY30.
The company expects to grow its revenue at an average annual rate of more than 25% between fiscal years 2027 and 2030.
"Our FY30 ambition is about profit growing faster than revenue," Chief Financial Officer Amit Sachdeva said in a statement.
Earlier this month, the company reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹1,242 crore for the three months ended September 30.
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First Published: Nov 18 2026 | 8:18 PM IST