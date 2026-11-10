PhysicsWallah to deploy up to ₹200 cr for acquisitions this yr: Maheshwari

PhysicsWallah's online business has reported strong growth, while the offline segment grew by just around 9 per cent. What is holding back the growth of the offline business?

The 9 per cent figure is a blended number. If you break it down, the Vidyapeeth growth is still very promising at 15-20 per cent. However, our offline businesses Xylem and Utkarsh have degrown, bringing the overall growth rate down to around 9 per cent.

The primary reason for the decline is the shrinking examination market—largely driven by paper leaks and poorly managed exams—and a cyclical lull in government notifications. The latter typically occur once every three years, as was the case this year. In contrast, our online business has shown robust growth, expanding by 29.3 per cent in the first half (H1) of FY27.

What is PhysicsWallah's annual investment in technology, particularly in AI, cloud infrastructure, and product development?

We have a robust team of 500 people across technology, engineering, and product. We spend close to ₹250 crore annually on cloud, AI, and humanpower. There has been a slight increase in overall AI costs. We are also investing in developing new products, which have to go through a beta phase and involve training and people costs. Our AI costs have increased by a few million dollars, partly because AI-led doubt-resolution has taken over some of the work previously done by humans.

What kind of companies are you looking to acquire?

We are looking at expanding our online business into categories and capabilities that we currently do not have within the company. This is essentially a categorical expansion of our online business.

We are in advanced discussions with the promoters of a few online companies. There is also an AI-first product that could fit into our overall strategy. These acquisitions would add a new dimension to our growth. The objective is to expand our capabilities in areas where we currently do not have a presence.

How much capital are you planning to deploy for these acquisitions, and how many companies are you looking at?

The total capital deployment this year will be up to ₹200 crore. We had also earmarked ₹300 crore from our IPO (initial public offering) proceeds for unidentified mergers and acquisitions, as mentioned in our prospectus. We are looking at deploying capital across two to three companies.

PhysicsWallah has established a strong presence in the Hindi-speaking market. What are the challenges in penetrating deeper into South India?

One challenge is that the online learning ecosystem is not sufficiently developed in the region. Students in southern states have traditionally been more inclined towards offline learning. We, therefore, need to build brand awareness and establish the habit of online tutoring.

It was a chicken-and-egg problem. There were not enough good teachers and quality content available online, which meant there were fewer students adopting online learning. With our current product enhancements, structured, high-quality learning will become accessible to students in the southern part of the country as well.

Will you adopt a different pricing strategy for South India compared with the northern markets?

We will maintain uniform pricing across the country. However, our earlier observations suggest that the average spending by students in southern states is higher than that of students in northern states, primarily because of differences in per capita income. While the pricing will remain the same, we anticipate that the adoption of higher-priced products will be greater in South India.

Are acquisitions also being considered as a strategy to expand in the southern region?

As of now, we intend to grow in South India organically. We are not specifically talking to any company in the southern region for an acquisition. Our organic growth numbers are very satisfying, and we do not want to make additional capital deployments in this direction at this point.

One of the major developments this quarter is that our live learning sessions will be available in 11 different Indian languages by next year. Through real-time translation, a live class can be translated into another language with a quality of delivery comparable to that of a native speaker. This is a major breakthrough. It will help us distribute our flagship live classes across the country and improve our reach among students in South India. Monetisation of this initiative will happen from the next academic year.

Apart from JEE and NEET, which examination categories have surprised you with their performance?

Commerce and Chartered Accountancy (CA) have been a big surprise for us. We essentially started as a science-focused company, as our name itself suggests. However, CA Foundation and CA Intermediate have been delightful surprises.