Pine Labs on Wednesday announced two artificial intelligence (AI) agents for merchants. Guide answers questions about a merchant's sales and payments data in natural language. Marketer Agent creates and publishes Google ad campaigns and matches ad interactions with the merchant's in-store transactions.

Both agents are part of Pine Labs One, the company's merchant app, and are being rolled out to its merchants in India. They are the first in a series of agents from Agentic Org, Pine Labs' AI platform. The company also plans to launch an Agent App Store, a marketplace for specialist agents, by December 15 in India.

Marketer Agent turns a business objective, stated in everyday language, into an ad campaign. It handles keyword research, including competitor keywords, creative generation, audience targeting and campaign setup. Merchants approve each campaign before any money is spent. After that, the agent publishes it without the merchant having to use Google Ads.

The agent is built with Google Gemini. It will start with Google platforms and later expand to large language model (LLM)-powered platforms, the company said.

The Guide agent draws on data covering store-level sales, point-of-sale (PoS) transactions, settlements, refunds and payments. The company said merchants with multiple locations have traditionally had to go through several systems to reconcile payments across Unified Payments Interface (UPI), cards and wallets.

Agentic Org's permission and governance layer, Grantex, controls the agents' access to tools and data and allows human oversight at critical stages.

“With Guide and Marketer Agent, we are bringing our Agentic Org platform into merchant workflows, helping merchants move from business data to decisions and from intent to action. By extending enterprise-grade agentic capabilities to everyday commerce workflows, we're enabling India's small businesses to compete with the operational sophistication of much larger enterprises,” said Vijeth Pandit, chief product officer, Pine Labs.

The company's road map also includes Market, which will manage advertising across multiple platforms.