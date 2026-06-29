Pine Labs pumps nearly ₹25 crore into subsidiary to fund expansion plans
The rights issue investment will help Synergistic Financial Networks meet working capital requirements and support its future expansion plans
BS Reporter Mumbai
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Pine Labs on Monday infused nearly ₹24.99 crore into its wholly owned subsidiary, Synergistic Financial Networks, through a rights issue to meet working capital requirements and pursue future expansion plans.
Synergistic Financial Networks (SFNPL) is a fintech company under the Pine Labs umbrella that facilitates transactions through its systems infrastructure, including payment processing, providing end-to-end technology-integrated solutions, and selling transaction-related infrastructure.
"There will be no change in the percentage of shareholding of the Company in SFNPL. SFNPL will continue to remain a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. A total of 49,869 equity shares have been acquired by the Company pursuant to this rights issue," Pine Labs said in an exchange filing.
SFNPL reported ₹189.7 crore in revenue in financial year 2025-26 (FY26), a 4.3 per cent decline from ₹198.39 crore in FY25. The firm was incorporated in 2008.
In April this year, Pine Labs acquired checkout optimisation platform Shopflo for ₹88 crore as the Amrish Rau-led company sought to deepen engagement with direct-to-consumer (D2C) merchants.
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Shopflo had more than 1,000 online e-commerce brands processing transactions for 60 million customers.
The company is engaged in the development, deployment, operation and commercialisation of a D2C checkout platform, and offers engine and e-commerce enablement services.
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Topics : Pine Labs Fintech rights issue
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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 9:42 PM IST