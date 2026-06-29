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Home / Companies / News / Pine Labs pumps nearly ₹25 crore into subsidiary to fund expansion plans

Pine Labs pumps nearly ₹25 crore into subsidiary to fund expansion plans

The rights issue investment will help Synergistic Financial Networks meet working capital requirements and support its future expansion plans

Pine Labs

In April this year, Pine Labs acquired checkout optimisation platform Shopflo for ₹88 crore as the Amrish Rau-led company sought to deepen engagement with direct-to-consumer (D2C) merchants

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 9:42 PM IST

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Pine Labs on Monday infused nearly ₹24.99 crore into its wholly owned subsidiary, Synergistic Financial Networks, through a rights issue to meet working capital requirements and pursue future expansion plans.
 
Synergistic Financial Networks (SFNPL) is a fintech company under the Pine Labs umbrella that facilitates transactions through its systems infrastructure, including payment processing, providing end-to-end technology-integrated solutions, and selling transaction-related infrastructure.
 
"There will be no change in the percentage of shareholding of the Company in SFNPL. SFNPL will continue to remain a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. A total of 49,869 equity shares have been acquired by the Company pursuant to this rights issue," Pine Labs said in an exchange filing.
 
 
SFNPL reported ₹189.7 crore in revenue in financial year 2025-26 (FY26), a 4.3 per cent decline from ₹198.39 crore in FY25. The firm was incorporated in 2008.
 
In April this year, Pine Labs acquired checkout optimisation platform Shopflo for ₹88 crore as the Amrish Rau-led company sought to deepen engagement with direct-to-consumer (D2C) merchants.

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Shopflo had more than 1,000 online e-commerce brands processing transactions for 60 million customers.
 
The company is engaged in the development, deployment, operation and commercialisation of a D2C checkout platform, and offers engine and e-commerce enablement services.
   

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Topics : Pine Labs Fintech rights issue

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 9:42 PM IST

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