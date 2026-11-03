Pioneer Urban launches ₹3,500 cr ultra-luxury housing project in Gurugram

Gurugram-based real estate developer Pioneer Urban Land & Infrastructure Ltd ventured into the luxury category on Tuesday, launching an ultra-luxury serviced residences project called Alura in Gurugram. The project will see an investment of over ₹3,500 crore and an expected sales realisation of more than ₹9,000 crore.

Located in Gurugram’s Sector 62 on Golf Course Extension Road, the project will span 6.99 acres and comprise around 250 residences across two towers. The homes will range from 7,000 sq ft to 15,000 sq ft, including duplexes and penthouses. The company has targeted completion for the second quarter of 2031, it said in a statement.

Designed by architecture firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), the development will feature private elevator lobbies, floor-to-ceiling glazing and wraparound balconies. Buyers will also be able to customise internal layouts within the building's structural and service constraints. The East Tower will rise approximately 200 metres.

The project will have around 1.5 lakh sq ft of club facilities, including restaurants, swimming pools, a gymnasium, spa, sports facilities, a library and a business centre. Residents will also have access to concierge, housekeeping, laundry, valet and in-residence services, the company said in a statement.

The development has received WELL certification and IGBC Platinum pre-certification. Its structural design has been certified to Seismic Zone V standards, according to the company.

"With Alura, we are building on that contribution with the ambition to create a landmark address for the city," said Manish Periwal, chairman and managing director, Pioneer Urban.

The project is part of Pioneer District, a mixed-use development that also houses residential projects such as Araya, Presidia and Pioneer Park, alongside commercial destinations Pioneer Square and Urban Square.