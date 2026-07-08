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Piramal Alternatives invests ₹125 crore in JRG Automotive Industries

The investment is the fourth capital infusion by Piramal Alternatives' India Credit Opportunities Fund II, a sector-agnostic fund focused on high-growth mid-market companies

Piramal Enterprise (Source/Wikipedia)

Piramal Alternatives said its first India Credit Opportunities Fund, with a corpus of ₹2,100 crore, has been fully invested across 17 companies, of which 13 investments have been exited (Source/Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 12:01 PM IST

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Piramal Alternatives on Tuesday said it has invested ₹125 crore in JRG Automotive Industries to support the auto component maker's expansion plans as the company looks to scale manufacturing capacity and diversify its product portfolio.

The investment has been made through Piramal Alternatives' India Credit Opportunities Fund II (PCF II). The capital infusion will be used for capacity expansion and strategic growth initiatives, including broadening JRG Automotive's product offerings, according to a release.

"This funding will accelerate our growth, both organically and through strategic acquisitions, as we build a world-class auto components supply chain to meet rising global demand and better serve our OEM partners," said Pawan Goyal, managing director at JRG Automotive Industries India Pvt Ltd.

 

The investment is the fourth capital infusion by Piramal Alternatives' India Credit Opportunities Fund II, a sector-agnostic fund focused on high-growth mid-market companies with an investment horizon of three to four years.

Piramal Alternatives said its first India Credit Opportunities Fund, with a corpus of ₹2,100 crore, has been fully invested across 17 companies, of which 13 investments have been exited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Piramal Piramal Group Piramal family Automotive automotive industry

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 12:01 PM IST

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