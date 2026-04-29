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Piramal Finance targets strong AUM growth, plans non-core stake sale

Piramal Finance expects strong growth in AUM and profits by FY27, while planning stake sales in non-core businesses and expanding its rural lending and branch network

Piramal Finance

Piramal Finance had earlier indicated plans to sell stakes in its non-core businesses. In Q4 FY26, the NBFC sold its stake in Shriram Life Insurance for Rs 600 crore.

Anupreksha Jain
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 7:48 PM IST

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Piramal Finance expects its assets under management (AUM) to grow by approximately 25 per cent to about ₹1.25 trillion by FY27, alongside profit growth of about 50 per cent, Jairam Sridharan, managing director and chief executive officer of Piramal Finance, said in an interaction with Business Standard.
 
He further said that the upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC) will attempt to sell stakes in the remaining non-core businesses in FY27, although not immediately.
 
The gold loans business remains in very early stages, while microfinance and gold together are targeted at about 10 per cent of the overall book over three to four years.
 
 
“There are three things that we have specifically targeted, that we have specifically provided guidance for financial year 27. First is on AUM growth. We expect to grow by approximately 25 per cent in this coming year. We have closed this year at about 1 lakh crore. So, expect about ₹1,25,000 crore by March next year,” Sridharan said.
 
He said the company expects profit to grow by around 50 per cent next year, after having grown profit by about three times this year. He added that from a return on assets perspective, it is expected to reach 2.5 per cent by Q4 next year, implying an improvement in profitability of about 40 basis points.

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Piramal Finance had earlier indicated plans to sell stakes in its non-core businesses. In Q4 FY26, the NBFC sold its stake in Shriram Life Insurance for ₹600 crore.
 
“We have a couple of other non-core investments... as the opportunity arises, we will take that up. My guess is that some action will happen in financial year 2027... the two or three stakes we have, we will probably sell them sometime in 2027,” he said.
 
The company also plans to invest in about 170 more branches, taking its network beyond the current 701 branches, largely in rural areas to support rural business and gold loans.
 
“The two businesses that are our young businesses... gold and microfinance or rural lending... I would like to see them as about 10 per cent of our overall book over the next three to four years,” he said.
 
On unsecured lending, he said risks have moderated after rising earlier, and said the company may increase unsecured loans by 2–3 percentage points from 18 per cent now.
 

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 7:48 PM IST

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