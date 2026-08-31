Piramal Finance raises ₹2,100 cr via QIP; total fundraise at ₹3,850 cr

Piramal Finance has raised ₹2,100 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), with participation from a mix of domestic mutual funds and global investors, as the non-banking financial company (NBFC) looks to strengthen its capital base and support its retail-led growth. The company has also received board approval for a proposed ₹1,750-crore preferential issue of warrants to one of its promoter group entities. The warrant issue is subject to shareholder, statutory and regulatory approvals. Together, the two transactions could result in an equity capital infusion of around ₹3,850 crore. The QIP involved the allotment of 9,952,606 equity shares at ₹2,110 apiece. The issue opened on August 24 and closed on August 28.

Institutional participation included domestic mutual funds such as ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Quant Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund. Global investors included BlackRock, Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Eastspring Investments.

“We are deeply humbled by the strong response from the investor community and grateful for the trust they have placed in Piramal Finance.

This capital raise marks an important milestone in our journey as we continue to build a diversified, retail-led and technology-driven financial services institution. Over the past few years, we have expanded our reach across Bharat, broadened our product offerings, and embedded technology and AI into the way we serve customers, make decisions and manage risk. Most importantly, we have had the privilege of serving over 6 million customers and enabling more than 2.5 million high-impact loans across affordable housing, small businesses and underserved communities,” Anand Piramal, chairman, Piramal Finance, said.

The fresh capital will provide the company with greater flexibility to pursue growth across diversified retail and granular wholesale lending, while maintaining a strong capital buffer and prudent risk profile, the company said.

Piramal Finance has been expanding its retail franchise across metro-adjacent, semi-urban and rural markets. Its retail portfolio includes affordable housing, loans against property, gold loans, microfinance, used-car loans, personal loans and small business credit.

The company said it uses a “High Tech + High Touch” model, combining physical distribution with technology, data and artificial intelligence capabilities.

“This milestone reflects the hard work and commitment of our teams across the organisation. It also places a greater responsibility on us to deliver with consistency, prudence and purpose. As we move forward, our focus will remain on creating long-term value for all stakeholders while enabling many more customers and communities to participate in India’s growth story,” Piramal said.

As of June 30, Piramal Finance had assets under management of over ₹1 trillion and had served more than 6 million customers across 26 states. Its physical distribution network covered more than 13,000 PIN codes.

The company is an upper-layer NBFC and also has a wholesale lending business focused on real estate and select non-real estate sectors, including mid-income residential development and mid-market corporates.