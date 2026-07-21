Piramal Realty launches Phase 2 of Thane project with ₹4,700 crore GDV

Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of the Piramal Group, has launched the second phase of its integrated residential project, Piramal Vaikunth, in Balkum, Thane, near Mumbai, with a gross development value (GDV) potential of around Rs 4,700 crore.

The company has launched the first residential tower under the second phase, comprising two- and three-bedroom apartments. The second phase entails an estimated investment of about Rs 3,600 crore.

The launch follows the completion of the first phase of the project. Since handing over its first homes in November 2022, the developer said it has delivered 14 residential towers and around 3,000 homes.

"At Piramal Realty, we believe the true value of a development is realised only after people begin living in it. Design lays the foundation, but consistent delivery is what builds trust and transforms a project into a thriving community," said Abhijeet Maheshwari, chief executive officer of Piramal Realty.

Located in Balkum, the project is adjacent to the 21-acre NaMo Grand Central Park. The company said the micro-market is expected to benefit from upcoming infrastructure projects, including Metro Lines 4 and 5, the proposed Thane Ring Metro, the Thane-Borivali twin tunnel, the Eastern Freeway extension, the Thane Coastal Road and the proposed elevated corridor linking Thane with the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty has around 12 million square feet of residential real estate under development across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Earlier, Thane reported housing sales of 16,386 units in the second quarter of calendar year 2026 (Q2 2026), up 10 per cent year-on-year, according to a report by NSE-listed real estate data analytics firm PropEquity. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, sales across the city grew by 3 per cent.

Thane witnessed a supply of 13,961 units during Q2 2026, up 41 per cent year-on-year, but down 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter.