Pixxel, Sarvam to build India's first orbital data centre satellite

Pixxel, a planetary intelligence company that builds and operates some of the world’s most advanced imaging satellites, on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Sarvam to develop and build India’s first orbital data centre satellite.

Under the partnership, Pixxel will design, build, launch, and operate the Pathfinder satellite. Sarvam will provide the AI backbone, handling both training and inference directly in orbit, with full-stack language models running on board the satellite.

The Pathfinder, a 200 kg-class satellite, is scheduled to reach orbit as early as Q4 2026, reflecting both the urgency Pixxel sees in this market and the company’s growing capability to move from concept to orbit at speed.

Unlike conventional satellite computing, which relies on low-power edge processors optimised for survival rather than performance, the Pathfinder satellite will host data centre-class GPUs, the same generation of hardware as on-ground data centres that power frontier AI training and inference.

The demonstrator will also carry Pixxel’s flagship hyperspectral imaging camera, making it among the first satellites in the world capable of capturing high-fidelity hyperspectral data and analysing it directly in orbit using foundation models. Instead of sending large volumes of raw imagery back to Earth for processing, the system can identify patterns, detect changes, and generate insights in real time. This significantly reduces the delay between data capture and decision-making, enabling faster responses across environmental monitoring, resource management, and critical infrastructure tracking. It points to a new paradigm for Earth observation, where satellites do not just collect data for later analysis; they think for themselves and deliver conclusions.

Awais Ahmed, chief executive officer, Pixxel, said, “Ground-based data centres are facing increasing constraints around energy, land, regulation, and scale, and the current model is becoming harder to sustain environmentally. Orbital data centres open up a new frontier, where compute can be powered by abundant solar energy, operate closer to space-based data, and move beyond some of the limits faced on Earth. For Pixxel to build the next generation of space infrastructure, we have to help shape this shift, not watch it happen from the sidelines. With Sarvam, this mission is our first step toward making orbital data centres real, operational, and scalable from India.”

For Sarvam, the partnership extends the reach of its full-stack sovereign AI platform beyond terrestrial infrastructure and into orbit. Sarvam’s models and inference platform, developed and governed in India, will run directly on the satellite’s GPU compute layer, processing data in orbit with no dependence on foreign cloud or ground infrastructure. Sarvam is building the bedrock of sovereign AI for India. The company is developing India’s full-stack sovereign AI platform, building across research, models, infrastructure, and applications with a singular focus on making AI genuinely work for India.

Pratyush Kumar, chief executive officer, Sarvam, said, “AI infrastructure is not just a software question—it is a sovereignty question. Sarvam has been building India’s full-stack AI platform from the ground up, and partnering with Pixxel allows us to extend that sovereign stack into space. Having India-built models running in orbit aboard an India-built satellite is exactly the kind of foundational capability that the country needs to control its own intelligence infrastructure. The goal has always been to make intelligence accessible to everyone, everywhere. Now, everywhere includes space. We are proud to power the AI backbone of this mission.”

As demand for AI, data, and compute continues to grow, this shift towards processing data closer to the source becomes increasingly important, positioning orbital compute as a new layer of high-performance infrastructure. The mission will validate real-time AI inference and data processing in the harsh space environment, testing performance, power management, thermal constraints, and real-time data workflows under operational conditions, to establish the technical and commercial groundwork for future orbital data centre systems.

The satellite will be developed at Gigapixxel, Pixxel’s upcoming facility designed to scale satellite production to up to 100 units, strengthening the company’s ability to build and deploy next-generation space infrastructure from India.

By bringing together Pixxel’s satellite engineering and Sarvam AI’s full-stack AI capabilities, the partnership aims to prove a model for building dedicated orbital data centre satellites from India for organisations with strategic, commercial, and compute-intensive needs.