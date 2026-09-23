Wednesday, September 23, 2026 | 09:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / PM Cona Ind files draft IPO papers to raise ₹120 cr via fresh equity

PM Cona Ind files draft IPO papers to raise ₹120 cr via fresh equity

Electrical products maker PM Cona Industries Ltd has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

Initial public offerings (IPOs)

Representative image for Initial public offering (IPO)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 9:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Electrical products maker PM Cona Industries Ltd has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 120 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 45 lakh equity shares by promoter Prakash Naraindas Motwani, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Tuesday.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue for capital expenditure, including purchase of plant, equipment and machinery, setting up 50 new display showrooms, brand building and marketing initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

 

Mumbai-based PM Cona Industries is an established manufacturer of electrical products, primarily catering to the low-voltage electrical equipment market for domestic and commercial applications.

The company manufactures fast-moving electrical goods and wires under the 'PM CONA' brand.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

Valmiki Leela Capital is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Accenture

Accenture leases over 560,000 sq ft office space in Bengaluru for ₹269 cr

HDFC Bank, HDFC Bank chairman, HDFC Bank CEO, Sashidhar Jagdishan, Atanu Chakraborty, Keki Mistry, HDFC Bank board, HDFC Bank leadership, HDFC Bank chairman appointment, HDFC Bank CEO reappointment, HDFC Bank governance, HDFC Bank legal review, HDFC

HDFC Bank eyes digital rupee for rewards, allowances, in-flight payments

Airtel Money

Airtel Money files for London IPO through offer for sale by shareholders

Temasek

Temasek takes minority stake in Romsons Group to back expansion and M&A

Amazon Pay

Amazon Pay India FY26 net loss widens to ₹1,148.5 crore, revenue up 18%

Topics : SEBI IPOs

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEStocks to WatchNSE IPO ListingAstha Kunj gangrapeAditya Infotech ShareMilky Mist Dairy Food ShareSS Retail sharesDispute on Chandrasekaran Term

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 9:25 PM IST