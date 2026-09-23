PM Cona Ind files draft IPO papers to raise ₹120 cr via fresh equity

Electrical products maker PM Cona Industries Ltd has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 120 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 45 lakh equity shares by promoter Prakash Naraindas Motwani, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Tuesday.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue for capital expenditure, including purchase of plant, equipment and machinery, setting up 50 new display showrooms, brand building and marketing initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

Mumbai-based PM Cona Industries is an established manufacturer of electrical products, primarily catering to the low-voltage electrical equipment market for domestic and commercial applications.

The company manufactures fast-moving electrical goods and wires under the 'PM CONA' brand.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

Valmiki Leela Capital is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar.