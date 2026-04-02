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Large state run banks see healthy loan growth in FY26, beat deposits

State-owned banks PNB and Central Bank of India report strong double-digit credit growth in FY26, with advances rising faster than deposits across lenders

Punjab National Bank PNB

New Delhi-based PNB’s advances grew by 12.17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 11.96 trillion and deposits increased by 9.14 per cent YoY to nearly Rs 16.5 trillion, according to a filing to the exchanges.

BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 10:54 PM IST

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State-owned lenders – Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Central Bank of India recorded double digit growth in advances during the recently concluded financial year 2025-26 (FY26), outpacing deposit growth.
 
New-Delhi-based PNB’s advances grew by 12.17 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) to Rs 11.96 trillion and deposits increased by 9.14 per cent YoY to nearly Rs 16.5 trillion, according to a filing to the exchanges.
 
Another state-run lender Bank of India reported 15.7 per cent in global advances to Rs 7.7 trillion and 13.6 per cent rise to Rs 9.3 trilliom in global deposits.
 
Central Bank of India recorded 18.9 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) growth in advances to Rs 3.45 trillion, while deposits grew by 13.4 per cent YoY to Rs 4.68 trillion. The CD Ratio of the Mumbai-based lender was up by 355 bps YoY to 73.88 per cent.
 
 
Private sector lender RBL Bank reported 22 per cent YoY increase in gross advances to Rs 1.15 trillion driven by 36 per cent growth in secured retail advances while wholesale loans grew by 27 per cent. The lender reported a deposit growth of 25 per cent to Rs 1.39 trillion with share of current and savings account deposit to total increasing to 33.6 per cent by March end as compared to 30.9 per cent in December.

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Private sector lender CSB Bank recorded 27 per cent YoY credit growth to Rs 40,364 crore at the end of March 31, 2026. Out of which, advances against gold and gold jewellery (excluding receivables secured against gold) increased by 53 per cent YoY to Rs 21,567 crore. Deposits grew by 20 per cent YoY to Rs 44,246 crore.
 
Small finance banks (SFBs) also saw the credit growth outpace deposit growth in the year. Ujjivan SFB’s credit grew by 26.6 per cent YoY to Rs 40,655 crore and deposits rose by 21.3 per cent YoY to Rs 45,661 crore. Equitas SFB’s advances grew by 21.6 per cent YoY to Rs 46,183 crore and deposits expanded by nearly 8 per cent YoY to Rs 46,533 crore.
 
Capital SFB’s advances grew by 20.9 per cent YoY to Rs 8,687 crore and deposits saw 20.4 per cent growth to Rs 10,018 crore at the end of year ended in March 31, 2026.
 
The Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) – Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services estimated overall disbursements to rise approximately 11 per cent YoY in January-March quarter of FY26 (Q4 FY26) to Rs 17,189 crore. The disbursements for the FY26 rose by nearly 6 per cent YoY to Rs 61,100 crore compared to the same period last year (excluding finance lease) The Collection Efficiency of the company is estimated at 96 per cent for FY26 compared to 95 per cent in FY25.

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 8:10 PM IST

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