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PNB settles ₹43 lakh in claims amid Greater Noida branch fraud allegations

PNB settles three claims worth ₹43 lakh, assures customers that all genuine claims linked to alleged Greater Noida branch irregularities will be honoured

PNB, Punjab national bank

PNB settles three claims worth ₹43 lakh following alleged deposit irregularities at its Greater Noida branch

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2026 | 11:28 PM IST

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Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday assured customers that all genuine claims will be honoured and already settled three claims amounting to ₹43 lakh in connection with alleged financial irregularities involving certain customer fixed and savings bank (SB) deposit accounts at the Greater Noida branch.

A day after the incident was reported, PNB in a statement said the bank has taken serious cognisance of the complaints and is examining the matter on priority.

"Three claims amounting to ₹43 lakh had been settled as of yesterday. The Bank assures its customers that all genuine claims will be honoured," the statement said.

The statement said it was extending full cooperation to the authorities concerned and taking necessary steps to verify the facts, assess the extent of the reported discrepancies and address the concerns of affected customers.

 

PNB said it follows a zero-tolerance policy towards fraud, financial irregularities and misconduct, adding that stern action would be taken against those found responsible in accordance with applicable rules and procedures.

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The bank also reiterated its commitment to safeguarding customer interests and upholding operational integrity.

The bank was continually strengthening its internal controls and monitoring mechanisms to reinforce safeguards and prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Account holders of Punjab National Bank in Greater Noida on Wednesday alleged that nearly ₹35 crore went missing from their savings accounts and fixed deposits, with several customers claiming they neither authorised fund transfers nor received alerts about the transactions.

Police had said the management suspended several bank employees, including the branch manager and registered a case at the Beta-2 police station, which has jurisdiction over the bank branch. Subsequently, they launched investigation into the matter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Punjab National Bank PNB Greater Noida Bank fraud

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First Published: Oct 29 2026 | 11:28 PM IST