Policybazaar Insurance Brokers appoints Sajja Praveen Chowdary as CEO

Policybazaar Insurance Brokers has appointed Sajja Praveen Chowdary as chief executive officer and principal officer, effective April 7, with the insurance regulator’s approval, following Tarun Mathur’s stepping down from the position due to personal commitments. Chowdary will also be a whole-time director of the company.

Chowdary joined PB Fintech Group in 2011 and has led multiple verticals over a period of time, and currently heads “Policybazaar for Business”, the corporate or SME insurance and reinsurance arm of Policybazaar.

"Under his leadership, Policybazaar is witnessing significant growth as the fastest-growing broker in the business insurance space and gradually emerging as a one-stop destination for these products across India. Under his aegis, Policybazaar for Business is creating a risk advisory culture to enable and empower corporate India with the right insurance solutions," the company said in its press release.