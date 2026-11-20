While the company delivered a strong September quarter performance, short-term headwinds, a higher year-ago base and peaking growth concerns are likely to lead to growth moderation.

After a strong growth trend over the last four years, Polycab may underperform peers, going ahead. At the current price (₹7,575), the stock is trading at about 30 times its FY28 earnings estimates.

The sharp correction in copper and aluminium prices and subsequent inventory losses are expected to weigh on the company and the segment.

Copper prices at the London Metal Exchange have declined by 11-12 per cent from September highs of $14,870 per metric tonne while aluminum prices have retreated to levels last seen in January 2026.

Current spot prices are down 9 per cent for aluminium and 4 per cent for copper and this is below their respective Q2FY27 averages.

The 21 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) increase in copper prices in Q3FY26 had prompted distributors to advance purchases ahead of further price hikes.

This resulted in unusually strong volume rise during the quarter, with Polycab India registering 40 per cent growth. Also, RR Kabel gained 30 per cent in the domestic market and Finolex Cables surged 28 per cent in the wire business.

With metal prices now easing, Nishant Bagrecha and Rohan Kalle of InCred Research believe that distributors could delay replenishment in anticipation of lower procurement costs.

If the downtrend persists, channel stocking is likely to remain subdued in Q3FY27.

The brokerage has an ‘add’ rating on Polycab with a target price of ₹9,800.

Given the disruption in prices and competitive pressures, brokerages expect margins to come under pressure.

Overall, operating profit margins in the September quarter for Polycab were down 139 basis points (bps) year-on-year (Y-o-Y) while it improved by 53 bps on a sequential basis.

While margins in the core C&W segment was at 14.2 per cent, profitability in the fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) segment stood at its highest level of 10.1 per cent.

The financial health of the FMEG segment has been improving and the business reported its seventh consecutive profitable quarter.

While there is price volatility once commodity prices stabilise, margins are expected to recover given volume uptick and operating leverage.

Motilal Oswal Research also points out that the C&W segment is entering a more challenging phase amid several headwinds such as a sharp correction in copper/aluminum prices. This typically triggers inventory losses as well as faster price pass-through and channel de-stocking.

The other risks — according to the brokerage — are the increase in competitive intensity with the entry of UltraTech Cement (Ultravolt brand) and uncertainty around global artificial intelligence (AI)/data centre-led infrastructure spending.

Growth momentum for the segment is expected to moderate in the near term due to the recent softness in commodity prices. This follows a strong 18 per cent value growth delivered by organised players over the FY22-26 period.

Sanjeev Kumar Singh and Mudit Agarwal of the brokerage point out that multiple headwinds led the Polycab stock to derate from its peak valuation of 40-42 times price-to-earnings (PE) on a one-year forward basis to about 30 times.

They, however, maintain a ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹10,000.