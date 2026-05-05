Poonawalla Fincorp's Q4FY26 results: Net profit jumps 4x to ₹255 crore

Poonawalla Fincorp reported a sharp rise in profitability for the March quarter (Q4FY26), with net profit surging over fourfold year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 255 crore, compared with Rs 62 crore in the year-ago period, aided by robust growth in net interest income (NII). On a sequential basis, net profit rose 70 per cent.

NII increased 78.16 per cent YoY to Rs 1,276 crore from Rs 715 crore a year earlier, as assets under management (AUM) grew nearly 70 per cent during this period.

Net interest margin (NIM) of the lender stood at 9.05 per cent in Q4FY26, up 43 basis points from 8.62 per cent in the previous quarter.

Shares of the non-bank lender closed at Rs 439.10, 0.76 per cent higher than its previous close.

Assets under management (AUM) rose 69.4 per cent YoY to Rs 60,348 crore as of March 2026, supported by growth across retail segments. New products accounted for 14 per cent of total AUM.

The company had launched six products in FY25 — prime personal loan, consumer durables loan, gold loan, commercial vehicle loan, education loan, and shopkeeper loan — to expand its consumer and commercial franchise. These contributed 24 per cent of incremental disbursements in Q4FY26, up from 20 per cent in the preceding quarter.

Among key segments, loans against property accounted for 28 per cent of AUM, followed by instant consumer loans at 19 per cent. Personal loans and pre-owned car loans contributed 9 per cent each. Within the new product suite, Prime Personal Loan accounted for 8 per cent of AUM.

Going ahead, the company is targeting more than twofold growth in its consumer durables business, expansion of its gold loan network, and digital scaling of its business loans segment in FY27.

Asset quality improved during the quarter, with gross non-performing assets declining 7 basis points to 1.44 per cent, while net non-performing assets stood at 0.74 per cent.

Arvind Kapil, MD & CEO, Poonawalla Fincorp, said, “We have reached a pivotal inflection point in our growth trajectory. By simultaneously expanding our yields and optimising our operating architecture, we are seeing a powerful expansion in incremental NIMs. With credit costs trending lower and Opex-to-AUM decoupling, the business is now primed for high-quality, sustained profitability. Even as this operating leverage kicks in, we remain committed to strategic investments this fiscal year, ensuring our current momentum translates into a long-term, healthy, and durable earnings model.”