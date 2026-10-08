Thursday, October 08, 2026 | 03:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Post-demerger, Vedanta declares first interim dividend of ₹5 per share

Post-demerger, Vedanta declares first interim dividend of ₹5 per share

Vedanta said the dividend follows strong second-quarter performance, with record quarterly and half-yearly production across key businesses including zinc, aluminium, ferro alloys and ports

Vedanta

The filing further said that the record date for the dividend is October 14, 2026, and the amount will be paid within the timelines prescribed under law

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vedanta Ltd on Thursday declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per share for the current financial year, amounting to about ₹1,955 crore.

This is the company's first interim dividend post-demerger, reinforcing the company's focus on delivering value to shareholders as it enters a new phase as a more focused and diversified natural resources company, the company stated in an exchange filing.

"... the board of directors of Vedanta Limited have, today, i.e. October 08, 2026, approved the first interim dividend 2026-27 of ₹5 per equity share on face value of ₹1 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27 amounting to ₹1,955 crore," Vedanta said in the filing.

 

The dividend comes soon after a strong Q2 FY27 operational performance, with Vedanta reporting broad-based momentum across its businesses. The company recorded record quarterly and half-yearly production across key operations, with particularly strong performance in zinc, ferro alloys, ports and aluminium.

The performance reflects the benefits of capacity expansion, operational efficiencies and investments made across the portfolio. The strong operating performance provides a solid foundation for Vedanta's growth and cash-generation ambitions, while the dividend reinforces its ability to combine growth investments with shareholder returns.

Also Read

Vedanta dividend record date

Vedanta announces first dividend since demerger at ₹5/share; stock down 2%

Vedanta dividend announcement

Vedanta to announce 1st dividend after demerger this week; stock up 4%

Orissa High Court, Orissa HC

Orissa HC dismisses Vedanta's plea to enforce 2004 bauxite supply agreement

Vedanta

Vedanta raises ₹2,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures

Vedanta, chairman, CM, odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi

Tribals vow to oppose renewed mining push in Odisha's Niyamgiri hills

The filing further said that the record date for the dividend is October 14, 2026, and the amount will be paid within the timelines prescribed under law.

In 2025-26, Vedanta declared ₹34 per share through three interim dividends, following a ₹43.50 per share dividend in 2024-25. The company has consistently maintained a strong dividend distribution record over the years.

Mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd reported a 71.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹5,473 crore in the quarter ended June 2026, citing higher sales amid rising global metal prices and a lower exchange rate of the rupee.

In the year-ago period, the Anil Agarwal-led company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,185 crore. Revenue from operations during the first quarter of FY27 rose by 53.6 per cent to ₹24,205 crore from ₹15,754 crore a year ago.

Expenses during the reporting quarter rose to ₹17,558 crore from ₹13,203 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

Vedanta Limited is a leading global producer of metals, critical minerals and technology. Vedanta group's four demerged entities -- Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil and Gas and Vedanta Iron And Steel -- made their stock market debut in June.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Satellite Internet in India

Eutelsat OneWeb awaits final approvals, says India infrastructure is ready

real estate, residential buildings

Brigade Group to invest ₹40,000 cr to build realty, hospitality projects

Info Edge (India), InfoEdge

Info Edge Q2 billings rise 12.8% to ₹822 crore, recruitment segment grows

Jio platforms, jio industries

Reliance could be a cheaper way to own Jio after telecom unit's listing

Amazon

Amazon cuts around 1,000 jobs; India retail employees among those hit

Topics : Vedanta Vedanta Ltd Vedanta Limited

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchNana Patekar DeathStocks to buyRBI Hikes Repo RateRBI Repo Rate Hike HistoryQ2 results todayRBI MPC Inflation ForecastKalyan Jewellers shares

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2026 | 3:16 PM IST