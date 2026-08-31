Power, defence and data centres to drive capital goods order inflow

Margins were compressed due to higher raw material and logistics costs caused by global tensions.

Power transmission & distribution (T&D), data centres and defence could be sectors placing more orders in the near term.

Commodity prices remain a key monitorable. Sector valuations have corrected somewhat but still remain well above the historical average for most majors. Cummins, GE Vernova T&D, Siemens Energy, and Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) are all worth tracking. In defence, Bharat Electronics could be a preferred pick.

A look at the top 30-odd companies in the space indicates revenues grew by 11 per cent in Q1FY27. Execution was strong. West Asia disruptions hit quite a few projects, hurting engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies with exposures to that region. Pure-play equipment and product suppliers saw revenue growth on lower margins.

Data centres are a near-term demand driver, with ABB, Siemens, Cummins, CG Power, Thermax, and Triveni Turbine among the companies citing data centre-related business prospects. Transmission ordering should pick up from Q2. Defence ordering may also pick up. Exports face near-term headwinds due to the war. EPC companies like Larsen & Toubro (L&T), KPIL, and KEC International have seen visible delays in overseas projects.

Private sector ordering saw a pick up, across industrial, transmission, power generation, and data centres. EPC companies claim private sector orders form 40 per cent of the book. Other players like Triveni, Thermax ABB, and Siemens also pointed at stronger private sector pipelines.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins were under pressure from high commodity prices, currency movements, and logistics costs. Commodity prices have started moderating. Companies like ABB, Siemens, Cummins and CG Power have taken price hikes. The benefit of hikes plus moderating prices may show up in Q3.

Key monitorables for the near term would include a stable resolution of the West Asia crisis, finalisation of large tenders in T&D, data centres, and defence, lower memory prices, moderating commodity prices, and potential price hikes.

Order inflows grew 15-20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) across the space, with private capex providing momentum.

ABB reported a 50 per cent Y-o-Y rise in order intake. Ebitda margins were down but lower interest costs may have offset the impact of higher raw material costs on the bottom line.

While private capex is picking up, government capex remains strong, with 28 per cent of the FY27 capex target achieved (versus 24.5 per cent in the corresponding period of FY26), with ~3.4 trillion spent.

Despite Middle East exposure, L&T remains the best proxy for infrastructure and capital goods-related capex. Other companies with recent analyst recommendations include Triveni Turbine, Siemens Energy, Bhel, Voltamp and Kalpataru, among others.

ABB India says customer acceptance of higher prices is challenging, with ABB engaging with customers to explain the rationale behind price hikes. Bhel has seen robust order inflows, with a book of ~2.6 trillion, offering multi-year revenue visibility. The current order backlog is expected to support sustained margin expansion.

Kalpataru Projects reiterated 15 per cent revenue growth guidance and 75 basis points (bps) margin expansion for FY27. For KEC International, T&D is the earnings driver, contributing 60-65 per cent of order inflows and sustaining double-digit margins.

But West Asia disruptions led to deferred revenue and high freight and supply chain costs may hit Q2FY27. The management is looking to deleverage in FY27, cutting ~1,200 crore in debt.

Siemens Energy India saw gross margins up 340 bps Y-o-Y, with operating leverage expanding Ebitda margins by 450 bps to 23.6 per cent. Exports will be strong, supported by the parent’s order backlog. Engineering research and development (ER&D) presents a robust export opportunity in power generation.

L&T had a soft start to FY27, due to ongoing disruptions in West Asia. L&T says private-sector investment is increasingly broad-based, driven by data centres, semiconductor manufacturing, healthcare, metals and urban infrastructure. The company says opportunities still exist across West Asia, with large projects seeing timing-related delays, not cancellations.

Praj Industries beat consensus for revenue, Ebitda and net profit. Thermax reported a muted quarter, with revenue growing 11 per cent Y-o-Y but Ebitda declined 59.8 per cent.

Voltamp Transformers has a strong order book and pipeline. It has announced a capacity expansion of 2,300 MVA for dry-type transformers, involving a capex of ~90 crore.