Power Grid eyes long growth runway as transmission opportunity expands

Supply-chain constraints have eased, while the company has visible growth opportunities from work-in-hand of ₹2.2 trillion, a bidding pipeline of ₹67,200 crore and another ₹1.3 trillion of potential projects under Green Energy Corridor Phase III (GEC III).

In addition, intrastate transmission, high-voltage direct current (HVDC) projects and integrated battery energy storage systems (BESS) offer further opportunities.

PGCIL has also set up one data centre and is exploring additional opportunities in the segment.

At a recent analyst meet, PGCIL revised its FY27 capitalisation guidance — the conversion of ongoing work-in-progress into gross fixed assets — to ₹25,000-30,000 crore from ₹30,000 crore earlier.

However, capital expenditure guidance was raised to ₹37,000-40,000 crore from ₹37,000 crore earlier.

Competition remains high in tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB), though management remains confident about the pace of execution.

PGCIL reported Q2FY27 revenue of ₹11,800 crore, up 3 per cent year-on-year, while margin expanded 284 basis points to 82 per cent.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 7 per cent to ₹9,700 crore.

Reported net profit increased 8.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,870 crore, while adjusted net profit rose 24 per cent to ₹3,800 crore.

Capex stood at ₹9,100 crore during the quarter, while capitalisation was around ₹4,000 crore. Other income rose 23 per cent year-on-year to ₹240 crore.

PowerTel, the company’s telecom business, reported revenue of ₹280 crore in Q2FY27, with 100 per cent backbone availability and new orde₹worth ₹130 crore.

Consultancy revenue stood at ₹400 crore, while the smart-metering business contributed ₹200 crore.

PGCIL’s data centre project is expected to be commissioned in FY27 with capacity of 1,000 racks and 14 MW. It will provide sovereign cloud services.

The results were slightly below consensus expectations.

Since PGCIL’s valuation is linked to regulated equity, the reduction in capitalisation guidance could have some negative impact on target prices.

In H1FY27, the company completed 46 per cent of its FY27 capex guidance and 37 per cent of its capitalisation guidance.

Capitalisation rose 82 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,020 crore in Q2FY27.

H1FY27 capex increased 10 per cent year-on-year to ₹16,860 crore, while capitalisation jumped 139 per cent to ₹9,300 crore compared with H1FY26.

During Q2FY27, PGCIL added 14,600 MVA of transformation capacity and 981 circuit km of transmission lines.

System availability stood at 99.81 per cent.

The current bidding pipeline includes ₹63,100 crore of projects under bidding and another ₹4,100 crore expected to be floated.

This excludes GEC III, where PGCIL is expected to be a major participant.

GEC III aims to evacuate 135 GW of renewable energy and create 50 GWh of BESS capacity.

It has a total outlay of ₹1.86 trillion, including ₹1.36 trillion for intrastate transmission infrastructure and ₹500 billion for BESS.

Central assistance is expected to be around ₹54,080 crore, with the programme targeted for completion by FY33.

The company’s balance sheet remains robust.

Consolidated debt rose to ₹1.5 trillion from ₹1.4 trillion a year earlier, while net worth increased to ₹1 trillion from ₹98,930 crore.

Consolidated gross fixed assets rose to ₹3.29 trillion from ₹2.95 trillion a year ago.

Consolidated capital work-in-progress stood at ₹55,420 crore, compared with ₹47,780 crore a year earlier.

Management highlighted that transmission project timelines depend on land acquisition, approvals, procurement and construction.

Land acquisition and right-of-way remain key challenges, with rules and compensation varying across states.

Underlying land disputes and multiple ownership can also delay project execution.

Management said it was coordinating with state authorities to mitigate these issues.

Despite these hurdles, the company remains confident about commissioning timelines and expects execution to improve as supply chains normalise and the new compensation framework for right-of-way takes effect.

Management also identified delays in grid-capacity expansion as a major risk to renewable energy additions.

PGCIL’s overall opportunity could reach around ₹15 trillion by FY35-36, supported by energy-policy targets that envisage 900 GW of non-fossil capacity, higher hydroelectric generation and increased grid integration.

This includes the Brahmaputra Basin hydro development, which could offer an estimated ₹6.4 trillion transmission opportunity.

Of PGCIL’s ₹2.2 trillion work-in-hand, TBCB projects account for around ₹1.95 trillion, while regulated tariff mechanism (RTM) projects account for roughly ₹25,000 crore.

PGCIL is likely to remain a major beneficiary as India’s generation mix expands and becomes more renewable-heavy.

The company already holds a dominant share of interstate transmission capacity and will seek to maintain a strong position in upcoming TBCB projects.