Premier Energies commissions ₹3,293 cr solar cell facility in Andhra

Premier Energies has commissioned its 7 GW N-type Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon) G12R solar cell manufacturing facility at Naidupeta, Andhra Pradesh.

Developed at a capital expenditure of Rs 3,293 crore and spread across 101 acres, this high-efficiency cell manufacturing facility will take the company’s total cell capacity to 10.6 GW.

“We remain positive on the outlook for orders, pricing and demand for high-efficiency solar products. As the line stabilises and ramps up, it gives us the scale to serve that demand with greater supply reliability and operating efficiency,” said MD Chiranjeev Saluja.

The facility can produce approximately 88,000 solar cells per hour, the company said on Monday, adding that advanced digital systems and artificial intelligence will support predictive performance analysis, tighter process control and precision manufacturing.

The 7 GW plant is designed to be future-ready, with potential upgrades to TOPCon+ technologies, including poly-finger metallisation and advanced edge isolation, the company said.

Earlier this month, the company entered into a binding term sheet to form a joint venture with RCT India, part of RCT Group, Germany, to establish a 12 GWh battery energy storage system manufacturing facility in Telangana.

In the first quarter of FY27, it received orders aggregating Rs 3,011 crore, comprising the supply of 1,846 MW of solar cells and modules, with delivery scheduled across FY27 and FY28.

The Hyderabad-based entity posted an over 53 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 471.9 crore for the same quarter, driven by increased revenues from key business segments. Total income during the period increased to Rs 2,507.6 crore from Rs 1,869.5 crore a year ago.

It is undertaking a Rs 12,500 crore capital expenditure programme over three years to more than double its solar manufacturing capacity, expand backward integration into ingots and wafers, and diversify into inverters, transformers and battery energy storage systems.