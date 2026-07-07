Premier Energies secures ₹3,011 cr solar cell and module orders in Q1 FY27

Premier Energies said on Tuesday that it has received orders for the supply of 1,846 MW of solar cells and modules, aggregating ₹3,011 crore, in the first quarter of the current financial year. Deliveries under these orders are scheduled across FY27 and FY28.

The contracts have come from power producers, module manufacturers, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies and other customers, it said in a statement.

The company is expanding its manufacturing capacities. Its module manufacturing capacity was recently increased from 5.5 GW to 11.1 GW, while solar cell manufacturing capacity is expected to grow from 3.6 GW to 10.6 GW by September this year.

These new orders reflect the leadership position built by the company through investments in new technologies, scale and product quality, said Chiranjeev Saluja, Managing Director, Premier Energies.

The company is planning to invest around ₹6,000 crore over the next three years in its ingot and wafer manufacturing facilities. This is part of the company's capital expenditure plan of more than ₹12,000 crore, which also includes foraying into new areas such as inverters, batteries and transformers.