Prestige Estates launches township in Hyderabad, GDV pegged at ₹9,500 cr

Prestige Estates Projects Limited announced the launch of Prestige Golden Grove, a large-scale residential township in Tellapur, Hyderabad, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of about ₹9,500 crore.

Spread across 28.6 acre, the project will offer a saleable area of around 10.36 million square feet and comprise 5,120 residential units, making it one of the company’s largest developments in the city.

Commenting on the launch, Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director, Prestige Group, said: “Hyderabad has been a key market for us where we have already established a strong position over the years. The city continues to demonstrate steady demand supported by infrastructure growth and a robust economic base.”

“With Prestige Golden Grove, we are building on this momentum through Hyderabad’s largest development in Tellapur that aligns with the evolving aspirations of homebuyers. As always, our focus remains on disciplined execution and delivering quality developments over the lifecycle of the project,” Razack added.

The township will feature a mix of 2, 3, 3.5 and 4-bedroom apartments, including select four-bedroom homes with staff accommodation. Unit sizes will range from 1,169 square feet to 3,013 square feet, with indicative ticket sizes between ₹1 to ₹3 crore.

Located in Tellapur, the project aims to cater to rising housing demand driven by infrastructure expansion and employment growth. The development will include open spaces and lifestyle amenities designed for integrated community living.

The launch strengthens Prestige Estates’ expansion strategy in high-growth urban markets and deepens its presence in Hyderabad, a key focus geography for the Bengaluru-headquartered developer.