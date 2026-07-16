Prestige Q1 pre-sales fall to ₹6,579 crore as sales volume drops 37%

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Prestige Estates Projects reported residential pre-sales of ₹6,579 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27), down 45.74 per cent year-on-year (YoY) on a high base in Q1FY26.

The company had recorded pre-sales of ₹12,126.4 crore in Q1FY26, driven by a strong response to its maiden project in the National Capital Region (NCR).

In Q1FY27, Prestige’s sales volume stood at 6.04 million square feet (msf), down 36.75 per cent YoY. The company sold 3,337 units in Q1FY27, compared with 4,718 units in Q1FY26.

Irfan Razack, chairman and managing director, Prestige Group, said, “We are pleased with the strong start to FY27, led by the excellent response to Prestige Golden Grove in Hyderabad. Looking ahead, we have an exciting line-up of marquee launches across Mumbai, NCR, Bengaluru and Chennai during the festive season, which we believe will further strengthen our growth momentum. Supported by healthy collections and resilient performance across our annuity businesses, we remain confident of delivering a stellar performance for the year.”

In Q1FY27, Hyderabad was the largest contributor to Prestige’s quarterly sales, accounting for 49 per cent of total sales, followed by Bengaluru at 27 per cent, Mumbai at 12 per cent, NCR at 7 per cent and other markets at 5 per cent.

The company’s average realisation for apartments stood at ₹11,193 per square foot in Q1FY27, down 16.08 per cent YoY. Meanwhile, the average realisation for plotted developments stood at ₹8,043 per square foot, up 9.53 per cent YoY.

The average realisations for the quarter primarily reflected the geographical mix of sales, with Hyderabad accounting for nearly half of quarterly sales following the successful launch of Prestige Golden Grove, the company noted.

Prestige’s collections for the quarter stood at ₹4,802.2 crore, up 6.17 per cent YoY, amid healthy customer demand and strong execution across projects.

During the quarter, Prestige launched three residential projects and one commercial project, with a combined developable area of 20.16 msf across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The gross development value (GDV) of the residential projects was approximately ₹12,000 crore.

Across its commercial office portfolio, Prestige recorded gross leasing of 1.5 msf during the quarter. As of June 2026, exit rentals for the commercial portfolio stood at ₹756 crore.

Prestige’s retail portfolio recorded gross turnover (GTO) across malls of ₹737 crore, representing 18 per cent YoY growth. The company’s malls recorded footfalls of 5.2 million during the quarter, reflecting sustained consumer demand and retailer confidence. As of June 2026, exit rentals for the retail portfolio stood at ₹277.6 crore.

Further, Prestige noted that its hospitality business delivered a healthy operating performance during the quarter, recording competitive average room rates (ARRs) and strong occupancy levels, supported by continued growth in business and leisure travel demand.

Additionally, as of March 2026, Prestige Group had delivered 316 projects spanning 212 msf and had a pipeline of 135 projects across 227 msf.