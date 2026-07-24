Primus, HDFC Capital partner to launch ₹2,000 cr senior living platform

Primus Senior Living and HDFC Capital have partnered to create a ₹2,000 crore platform aimed at accelerating the development of institutional-grade senior living communities across key Indian cities and helping establish senior living as a mainstream asset class.

A joint statement issued on Friday by Primus and HDFC Capital noted that the platform represents the largest institutional investment platform established in India's senior living sector.

Primus is a luxury senior living and multi-generational housing brand. HDFC Capital, a subsidiary of financial services firm HDFC Bank, is the real estate private equity arm of the HDFC Group.

The platform will develop assets across six major Indian cities through ownership- and rental-led formats, offering flexibility and accessibility to seniors seeking convenience, independence and community living without the commitments of home ownership.

Adarsh Narahari, founder and managing director, Primus Senior Living & Marzi, said, “Primus is currently developing and operating senior living communities across India. We are witnessing strong demand from seniors seeking active, independent and community-oriented lifestyles. HDFC Capital brings deep expertise in housing, patient capital and a long-term approach to sector building. Their conviction in the senior living opportunity reinforces our belief that this category is poised for significant growth and institutionalisation in India.”

According to the companies’ statement, India's senior population is projected to reach 346 million by 2050, driving a significant increase in demand for quality senior living solutions. “Despite this growing need, the sector remains substantially underserved. The platform seeks to create age-friendly communities that promote health, wellness, social engagement and independent living for senior citizens,” the statement said.

Vipul Roongta, chief executive officer, HDFC Capital, said, “The sector continues to face a shortage of long-term institutional capital for the development of purpose-built senior living communities despite favourable demographic trends. Through our partnership with Primus, we aim to build institutional-quality communities that support active ageing while establishing senior living as a scalable residential asset class in India.”

The investment builds on HDFC Capital's strategy of being present across the entire spectrum of housing. Within HDFC Capital's strategy of building scalable and professionally managed housing platforms, senior living is a key focus area, along with student housing and industrial worker housing, the statement said.

“India's organised senior living sector remains significantly underserved, with penetration estimated at approximately 1.3 per cent, compared with around 6 per cent in more mature international markets. Rising life expectancy, nuclear family structures and greater geographic mobility among younger generations are driving demand for professionally managed senior living communities,” the companies noted.