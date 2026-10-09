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Prolonged food inflation risk to microfinance budgets: Muthoot Microfin CEO

Muthoot Microfin plans to launch consumer durable loans and expand digital lending as it targets ₹30,000 crore in assets under management by 2030

SAYEED

Muthoot Microfin CEO Sadaf Sayeed plans to expand digital lending and diversify loan offerings.

Krity AmbeyShubham Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2026 | 7:43 PM IST

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Muthoot Microfin plans to launch consumer durables loans ahead of the festival season and expand digital lending offerings as the microfinance lender steps up its push beyond traditional group lending, Chief Executive Officer Sadaf Sayeed said in an interview with Krity Ambey & Shubham Kumar on the sidelines of Sa-Dhan National Conference in New Delhi. The lender is also looking to expand digital loan product, Suvidha Plus, which allows customers to complete the entire loan journey digitally in about 30 minutes. Edited excerpts: 
 
Do factors like the West Asia conflict or El Niño pose asset quality risks?
 
The main risk is prolonged food inflation (9–12 months), which affects microfinance budgets. However, normal crop sowing should keep prices stable. Direct geopolitical or gas-price impacts were temporary and successfully mitigated.
 
 
Will recent RBI rate hikes impact your cost of funds, which eased considerably in Q2?
 
The impact will be minimal. Only around 30 per cent of our borrowings are on variable rates. Supported by ₹6,000 crore in available liquidity/sanctions and a Q1 credit rating upgrade to AA-, our cost of funds fell 20 basis points (bps) this quarter. We remain confident in achieving our 12.5 per cent net interest margin (NIM) guidance for FY27.

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What is your target product mix?
 
Under our “30-30 Vision,” we target ₹30,000 crore assets under management (AUM) by 2030, with a 55 per cent Joint-liability Group (JLG) and 45 per cent non-JLG split.
 
Within non-JLG, individual loans will form 30 per cent, loan against property 10 per cent, and gold loans 5 per cent. Though the regulation is 60-40, we will make sure that on the balance sheet we have 60 per cent JLG loan, but overall AUM mix would be 55-45.
 
Why shift towards a 55-45 split when regulator prescribes 60-40?
 
This will reduce single-product vulnerability. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) increase of non-qualifying portfolio caps to 40 per cent allows us to diversify into more stable, higher-margin income streams.
 
Are you using artificial intelligence (AI) for credit underwriting?
 
Yes, we are partnering Bengaluru-based Able Credit to use generative AI. Conversations between credit officers and customers in local languages are recorded, transcribed, translated into English, and automatically populated into a Credit Appraisal Memo alongside bureau data, account aggregator info, and internal scores within 30 minutes.
 
Your branch presence is mostly in South India and Assam. Any plans for geographic expansion? 
We operate across 22 states. Starting from Kerala, we naturally have a strong Southern presence, but our strategy targets a 50:50 mix between the South and the rest of India. Currently, our portfolio is 23 per cent North, 16 per cent West, and the balance East. Growth remains slightly higher in the South due to our long presence there.
 
Is this geographic mix viable for you?
 
Yes, it aligns with our strategy. We strictly ensure no single state exceeds 25 per cent of our portfolio. We target opening 30 new branches this financial year. Following last year's expansion into Assam, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, we are deepening our presence there to acquire new customers. We will also open branches in existing markets like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.
 

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Topics : Microfinance digital RBI digital lending

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First Published: Oct 09 2026 | 7:38 PM IST