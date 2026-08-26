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Home / Companies / News / Prudential to sell 2% in India asset manager to meet regulatory threshold

Prudential to sell 2% in India asset manager to meet regulatory threshold

Prudential Corporation Holdings Ltd., a subsidiary of the UK-based insurer, will offload 9.9 million shares in ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. on Aug. 27

Photo: Bloomberg

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 7:42 PM IST

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Prudential Plc plans to sell a 2 per cent stake in India's second-largest asset manager for as much as $327 million to comply with minimum public shareholding rules. 
Prudential Corporation Holdings Ltd., a subsidiary of the UK-based insurer, will offload 9.9 million shares in ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. on Aug. 27, according to an exchange filing Wednesday.
  Prudential is offering the shares at a 2 per cent-7 per cent discount to the last closing price and expects to raise between $311 million and $327 million, according to a term sheet. 
  ICICI Securities Ltd. and BofA Securities India Ltd. are arranging the deal. Prudential Corp. currently owns 34.59 per cent of ICICI Prudential AMC. 
 
  The UK-based insurer last sold a combined $1.4 billion worth of shares in the asset manager's initial public offering and the pre-IPO placement eight months ago. ICICI Prudential AMC has since gained 48 per cent. The lock-in on Prudential's shares ended in June. 
  The latest stake sale will bring the founder group's aggregate holding in the asset manager to 85.6 per cent. Indian regulations require listed companies to have a minimum public shareholding of 25 per cent.

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Topics : Company News Asset Management ICICI Prudential AMC

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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 7:42 PM IST