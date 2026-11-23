PTC Industries on Monday said it has secured a major order from the defence sector for the supply of approximately 400 tonnes of titanium ingots, bars and rods for critical defence applications.

The contract, which is domestic in nature, is scheduled to be executed over 12 months, the company said in an exchange filing.

PTC Industries, an Indian manufacturer of advanced materials and high-performance engineering components, did not disclose the order value, citing strategic and confidentiality considerations.

The materials supplied under the contract are intended to support defence systems requiring high strength, corrosion resistance, dimensional stability and long-term operational reliability under demanding service conditions.

The company said the order strengthens its position as a domestic supplier of strategically important titanium products and supports India's ongoing efforts to promote indigenous manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

PTC Industries, through its wholly owned subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies, has invested in developing indigenous titanium and superalloy manufacturing capabilities. These include specialised alloy melting and ingot production, forging, mill products, precision casting, inspection and testing.

The company is also building an integrated manufacturing platform covering critical stages of the titanium and superalloy value chain, aimed at improving control over material quality, traceability, manufacturing processes and supply reliability.

PTC Industries Chairman and Managing Director Sachin Agarwal said the order validates the company's integrated materials manufacturing capabilities, spanning alloy melting, ingot production, forging and mill products.

“Titanium sits at the very foundation of modern defence and aerospace systems, and the ability to produce it reliably at scale is a measure of strategic independence. This order demonstrates that PTC ONE™ – From Melt to Mission™ is now delivering at meaningful volumes, and that critical materials India has long sourced from abroad can be produced here, to the most exacting standards. We will continue to invest with patience and purpose in capabilities that help India stand at par with the world,” Agarwal added.