PTC Industries bags order from Gun Factory Kanpur for artillery components

Lucknow-based advanced manufacturer PTC Industries Limited has secured a development order from Gun Factory Kanpur, a unit of Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL), for two major artillery gun components, the company informed stock exchanges on Thursday.

The order involves the development, manufacturing and validation of high-integrity components designed to withstand severe load, shock, vibration and demanding operational conditions. The contract is to be executed over nine months, though the company did not disclose its value, citing strategic and confidentiality considerations.

In its regulatory filing, PTC said the order is domestic in nature, does not involve any promoter or promoter group interest in AWEIL, and does not fall within related-party transactions.

Builds on M777 experience

The company said the fresh order draws on its existing work supplying critical cast components for the M777 ultra-lightweight towed howitzer programme for BAE Systems, which it described as having sharpened its metallurgical and quality credentials in artillery applications.

Chairman and Managing Director Sachin Agarwal called the order “an important step in PTC's growing role in India's defence manufacturing ecosystem,” adding that the company's howitzer programme experience had strengthened its capabilities for "advanced indigenous artillery platforms."

Part of wider defence push

The order also advances PTC's strategy of expanding from precision components into larger defence assemblies and systems across aerospace, defence, naval and space applications.

The company said it is currently engaged in several strategic development programmes across defence and aerospace, supporting projects for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and various defence public sector undertakings.

The company also flagged its ongoing expansion at the UP defence corridor's Lucknow node, where it is building integrated titanium and superalloy mill capacity for aerospace-grade ingots, billets, bars, rods, plates and sheets—largely through its wholly owned subsidiary, Aerolloy Technologies Limited.

The order comes as India seeks to deepen domestic defence manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, with private companies increasingly taking on the development of critical components traditionally sourced from overseas or produced by public-sector units. PTC said it expects the engagement to pave the way for larger and more complex defence assemblies over time.