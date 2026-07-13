Puravankara Q1 sales bookings up 28% to ₹1,439 cr on higher volumes

Realty firm Puravankara on Monday reported a 28 per cent growth in sales bookings to Rs 1,439 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal on better volumes as well as average price realisation.

In a regulatory filing, the Bengaluru-based firm shared its operational update for the April-June period of the 2026-27 fiscal.

The collection of funds from customers rose 40 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,199 crore.

In volume terms, sales area rose 9 per cent to 1.36 million square feet. The average price realisation increased 18 per cent year-on-year to Rs 10,589 per sq ft.

During the June quarter, Puravankara handed over 0.94 million sq ft, delivering 745 homes.

"With this strong start to the year, we remain firmly on track to achieve our 202627 sales guidance of Rs 11,200 crore across the Southern and Western regions, and we are confident of building on this momentum through the remainder of the year," said Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director of Puravankara Ltd.

As of March 31, 2026, Puravankara has completed 95 projects totalling 57 million sq ft across nine cities: Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa.