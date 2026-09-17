Puravankara secures ₹2,600 cr redevelopment rights in Mumbai's Goregaon

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Puravankara has secured redevelopment rights for three residential societies in Mumbai’s Goregaon West, with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 2,600 crore.

Spread across 4.68 acres, the project offers a total developable potential of approximately 1.05 million square feet, marking Puravankara’s eighth redevelopment project in Mumbai.

With this, Puravankara’s Mumbai redevelopment portfolio represents a potential GDV of approximately Rs 17,500 crore.

Ashish Puravankara, managing director, Puravankara, said, “Redevelopment is an important pillar of our Mumbai growth strategy and allows us to participate in some of the city’s most established and sought-after neighbourhoods. Our eighth redevelopment project reflects the momentum we have built in Mumbai and the confidence homebuyers are placing in our brand. We see a significant opportunity to build a scaled and sustainable redevelopment platform in the city, backed by disciplined capital allocation, strong execution and a long-term approach to value creation.”

The company, in a statement issued on Thursday, said Goregaon West, in the western suburbs, is a well-established residential market with strong connectivity to key business districts and social infrastructure.

Rajat Rastogi, chief executive officer — West & commercial assets, Puravankara, added, “Mumbai’s redevelopment opportunity is about more than adding new supply; it is about reimagining some of the city’s most established neighbourhoods. With projects across marquee locations including Breach Candy, Pali Hill, Lokhandwala, Malabar Hill, Cuffe Parade and now Goregaon West, we are steadily expanding our presence across the city as we rebuild Mumbai’s skyline. Our approach is anchored in the Puravankara way of life: thoughtful design, quality, transparency and a strong focus on the people and communities we build for.”

Additionally, according to proptech platform 99acres, average property rates for flats in Bangur Nagar stood at around Rs 35,500 per square foot as of August 2026.

In terms of price appreciation, flat rates in Bangur Nagar, Mumbai, have grown by 2.2 per cent in the last one year, 36.8 per cent in the last five years and 43.4 per cent in the last 10 years.