By Dipika Lalwani

Indian billionaire PV Krishna Reddy has secured about ₹6,700 crore ($720 million) from global private credit investors to buy out his uncle’s stake in Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter, in a layered transaction that is one of the country’s biggest deals this year.

The consortium of lenders involved in the financing include Davidson Kempner Capital Management, Varde Partners and Elham Credit Partners, the people said asking not to be identified discussing private details.

Provantage separately offered as much as ₹2,700 crore of 18-month bonds carrying a 16 per cent coupon and a fourth tranche of ₹500 crore of notes with a tenor of less than three years, according to the people. Reddy set up a special purpose vehicle, Provantage Infra Pvt., for the transaction which offered two tranches of three-year secured bonds worth ₹1,750 crore each at a base rate of return of 17.75 per cent and an equity-linked upside payment, the people said. Proceeds are earmarked for acquiring shares in Megha, with the debt secured partly by a pledge over 19.99 per cent of the infrastructure firm, they said. The notes have an option to be extended by up to 12 months, the people added.

A representative for Elham Credit Partners declined to comment. Megha Engineering, Davidson Kempner and Varde Partners didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The financing highlights the growing role of private credit in India in funding large, complex transactions that can be difficult to execute through traditional bank financing. The transaction would be among the largest new-money private credit deals this year in the country. Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s $1.6 billion fundraising in July was largely used to refinance existing debt.

Krishna Reddy, the managing director of Megha Engineering who owns 57 per cent of the company, raised the money to help finance his acquisition of the remaining 43 per cent stake held by his uncle Pamireddy Pitchi Reddy, the executive chairman, Bloomberg News reported in August.

Pitchi Reddy did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Founded in 1989 as a small fabrication unit in Hyderabad, Megha Engineering has projects in more than 20 countries spanning tunnels, ports, highways, water systems and power assets, according to its website.

India’s private credit sector has doubled in size over the past five years to about $25 billion in assets under management at the end of 2025, according to Moody’s Ratings. That pales in comparison with the US market which manages more than $1 trillion in assets.