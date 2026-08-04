PVR INOX charts no-frills expansion into smaller towns with SMART Cinemas

This will be rolled out primarily through a capital-efficient FOCO (Franchise-Owned, Company-Operated) model, enabling PVR INOX to partner with developers and entrepreneurs across India to accelerate its expansion plans.

PVR INOX, told Business Standard. “We did an in-depth study, and we identified about 300-odd cities that we felt were ready for the PVR experience. The logic is that, obviously, India is still grossly underscreened. There are still many towns where cinema doesn't exist, and a good-quality cinema experience doesn't exist,” Ajay Bijli, managing director of, told Business Standard.

“While we continue to grow in big cities with shopping centres, malls and big developers, we want to start another engine of growth in these towns,” he explained.

It is opening its first screen in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, with plans to open 26-30 screens this year. The company plans to add another 180 screens next year.

“The ticket prices at SMART Cinemas will be between ₹150 and ₹175 as they are priced 25-35 per cent lower than tickets at a multiplex in the closest city,” Bijli added.

This is in addition to its screens opening in urban areas, which are slated at 100 screens a year. Bijli said this addition could add ₹40-50 crore to the topline in the ongoing financial year.