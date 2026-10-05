PVR Inox ordered to pay ₹70,000 over movie screening delay due to ads

The Hyderabad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered PVR Cinemas and PVR Inox Ltd to pay ₹20,000 as compensation to an advocate after advertisements and promotional trailers delayed the screening of a film by nearly 22 minutes. The commission also directed the theatre chain to deposit ₹50,000 as punitive damages into the District Consumer Welfare Fund.

What was the case?

The complainant, advocate Chanda Athish Kumar, had purchased two tickets for a 10:35 pm screening of the Telugu film Kubera on June 20, 2025.

Kumar and his friend reached the theatre and took their seats at around 10:30 pm, expecting the film to begin shortly. However, the theatre continued showing commercial advertisements and promotional trailers, with the film eventually beginning at around 10:52 pm, according to his complaint.

The delay had a knock-on effect on his journey home. Kumar said he reached home at around 3 am instead of the expected 2 am, causing severe inconvenience, disrupting his personal commitments and rest, and exposing him to late-night travel hazards.

What the complainant argued

Kumar argued that running commercial advertisements for an extended period amounted to a deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice. He also relied on guidelines issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting concerning public service awareness films, which limit the screening of such films to a maximum of two minutes.

Kumar pointed to an Office Memorandum of the Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting restricting the mandatory screening of approved public service awareness films to two minutes. He alleged that the theatre had flouted the provision to earn undue commercial revenue.

The complaint was filed on July 4, 2025, under Section 35 of the Consumer Protection Act , 2019. Kumar sought compensation for the inconvenience and harassment, besides litigation costs.

What PVR Inox said

PVR Inox defended the practice, contending that the exhibition of commercials, trailers and public service awareness films was an integral aspect of its fundamental right to carry on trade and business under the Constitution.

The theatre company relied on the Supreme Court’s decision in KC Cinema v State of Jammu & Kashmir, arguing that cinema halls are private property and are entitled to set reasonable terms serving social welfare.

PVR Inox also said the public service content shown before the movie promoted issues such as education, agriculture, women’s welfare and cleanliness campaigns. It argued that such screenings were intended to reach audiences when they were seated inside the theatre.

What the consumer commission said

The Hyderabad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission rejected the theatre chain’s defence, observing that the opposite parties had failed to rebut the complainant’s evidence showing commercial advertisements being played well after the scheduled film commencement time. The commission held that the continued screening of commercial advertisements beyond the scheduled start time amounted to a deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice.

It directed PVR Cinemas and PVR Inox to pay ₹20,000 to Kumar as compensation within 45 days. In case of default, the amount will carry interest at 9 per cent per annum. The theatre chain was also ordered to deposit ₹50,000 as punitive damages into the District Consumer Welfare Fund.

The commission further directed PVR Cinemas and PVR Inox to discontinue the practice and ensure that the unfair and restrictive trade practices identified in the case were not repeated in future.