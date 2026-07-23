Indian multiplex operator PVR INOX on Thursday posted a first-quarter profit, helped by strong demand for ​films across languages, higher ticket prices and increased ​spending on food and beverages.

The ‌company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹56.5 crore ($5.85 million) in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a net loss of ₹54.5 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations in the first quarter rose 11.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,622 crore.

Revenue growth was driven by a 15.9 per cent year-on-year increase in ticket sales to ₹837 crore and a 16.7 per cent rise in food and beverage ‌sales to ₹558 crore.

Shares of the company rose as much as 2.72 per cent and were up 1.65 per cent as of 1:11 pm IST.

Brokerages had expected a stronger quarter for multiplex operators, helped by a steady flow of movie releases, higher ticket prices and increased spending on food and beverages ​despite the absence of a major blockbuster.

The company said India's box office ‌collections grew 20 per cent during the quarter, driven by strong performances from Hindi, regional and Hollywood films across both ​metro ‌and smaller cities.

Brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher had said that spillover collections from ‌earlier releases and a healthy flow of new films were expected to support footfalls during the quarter.

"The industry delivered ‌broad-based ​growth, our operating ​metrics improved across the board, and the company is now net cash positive," Managing Director Ajay Bijli said in ‌a press ​release.