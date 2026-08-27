Pyaz kachori to Tunday kebabs: Swiggy's train food orders surge 12-fold

Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy said its Food on Train offering has grown 12-fold in the last two years (August 2024 to August 2026), with adoption in tier-2 and tier-3 markets growing twice as fast as in metro cities. In addition, Swiggy has expanded its Food on Train offering to 201 stations, up from 66 in 2024.

Swiggy also launched two new product features designed to make transit ordering faster and more intuitive. The first is ‘Search by Train’, which allows users to bypass traditional restaurant filtering by simply typing their train number or train name to instantly view food options mapped to their specific route and schedule. Also, the newly launched ‘99 Store Widget’ is a dedicated hub on the app that lets passengers quickly navigate to budget-friendly meal options, making affordable dining effortless on long journeys.

“Food on Train is a strong example of how technology is creating entirely new consumption occasions, with travellers not only planning meals around their journeys, but also using the opportunity to discover regional favourites along the way,” said Sidharth Bhakoo, chief business officer, Swiggy Food Marketplace. “Food on Train has witnessed widespread adoption across various consumer cohorts, including Gen Z.”

Swiggy also shared interesting trends around the evolving food habits of train travellers. In just over a year, passengers have switched from fast food and carbonated drinks to healthier options. Compared with last year, travellers are preferring traditional drinks like lassi (60 per cent), buttermilk (40 per cent), and mojitos (90 per cent), while orders for standard fizzy drinks have dropped considerably. Food on trains is seeing a return to traditional and regional comfort foods, with full meals like thalis comprising over 65 per cent of all train orders. However, orders for sweets have seen an exponential increase (110 per cent), led by rasgullas.

The new stations that have been added to the network include Kolhapur, Wardha, Shahdol, Kakinada, Bharatpur, Chittoor, Thanjavur, Raigarh, Jamnagar, Indore and Tundla. Additionally, travellers are using their train journeys as regional culinary tours, ordering iconic local specialities right from their berths. This trend can be seen in station-level sales data: Pyaz kachori is the single top-selling item at Jaipur Junction, while poha ranks as a top-10 breakfast staple in Bhopal. Local biryani variants dominate station orders in the South and Central stations and also lead sales in Lucknow alongside famous Tunday galouti kebabs. Interestingly, Haldiram’s thalis lead in Nagpur and local seafood thalis are among the top orders at Madgaon in Goa.