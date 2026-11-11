Qualcomm starts India layoffs, around 1,000 jobs potentially at risk

US-based semiconductor company Qualcomm has begun laying off employees in India as part of a global workforce restructuring that could put around 1,000 or more jobs in the country at risk, Financial Express reported.

According to the report, the company began the first round of job cuts at its Bengaluru facility on Monday, with the exercise expected to continue in phases across its Indian operations.

The global restructuring could affect around 7 per cent of Qualcomm's 52,000-strong workforce. With approximately 20,000 employees in India, the country could account for around 1,000 job losses or slightly more, the report said.

The company has major research and development (R&D) and engineering facilities in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR and Chennai. India is its largest engineering base outside the US. The current exercise is understood to be broad-based, affecting both senior engineers and recent hires. Some employees asked to leave have reportedly said they had not received prior performance-related feedback.

Financial Express reported that another round of job cuts could take place in January.

In an internal memo to employees in October, chief executive Cristiano Amon described the workforce reduction as performance-focused, saying the company needed to address areas where employees had consistently fallen short of expectations, Reuters reported. The company said the exercise was aimed at strengthening its performance culture.

On the severance package, Financial Express reported that affected employees had been offered compensation equivalent to three months' salary, linked to their tenure. Those signing their relieving documents within three days were reportedly being offered an additional month's salary.