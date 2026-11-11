Wednesday, November 11, 2026 | 03:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Qualcomm starts India layoffs, around 1,000 jobs potentially at risk

Qualcomm starts India layoffs, around 1,000 jobs potentially at risk

Qualcomm has begun workforce reductions in India, starting with its Bengaluru facility, as part of a global restructuring that could put around 1,000 jobs at risk

Qualcomm

Qualcomm has reportedly begun layoffs in India. (Photo: Reuters)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US-based semiconductor company Qualcomm has begun laying off employees in India as part of a global workforce restructuring that could put around 1,000 or more jobs in the country at risk, Financial Express reported.
 
According to the report, the company began the first round of job cuts at its Bengaluru facility on Monday, with the exercise expected to continue in phases across its Indian operations.
 
The global restructuring could affect around 7 per cent of Qualcomm's 52,000-strong workforce. With approximately 20,000 employees in India, the country could account for around 1,000 job losses or slightly more, the report said.
 
The company has major research and development (R&D) and engineering facilities in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR and Chennai. India is its largest engineering base outside the US. The current exercise is understood to be broad-based, affecting both senior engineers and recent hires. Some employees asked to leave have reportedly said they had not received prior performance-related feedback.
 
 
Financial Express reported that another round of job cuts could take place in January.

Also Read

milk

After Nandini, Mother Dairy hikes milk rates: Why are dairy prices rising?

New zealand, New Zealand flag

New Zealand tightens rules for families with children staying unlawfully

firecrackers

Firecrackers caused 71% of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on Diwali night: IITM

Sonia Gandhi memoir

Sonia Gandhi's book 'Belonging' released: Key revelations from her memoir

Indigo

IndiGo extends Saudi flight suspension till Nov 30 amid Houthi attacks

 
In an internal memo to employees in October, chief executive Cristiano Amon described the workforce reduction as performance-focused, saying the company needed to address areas where employees had consistently fallen short of expectations, Reuters reported. The company said the exercise was aimed at strengthening its performance culture.
 
On the severance package, Financial Express reported that affected employees had been offered compensation equivalent to three months' salary, linked to their tenure. Those signing their relieving documents within three days were reportedly being offered an additional month's salary.
 
The job cuts come as Qualcomm faces a challenging outlook for its smartphone chip business. The company's latest quarterly results, announced last week, showed handset revenue falling 26 per cent year-on-year to $5.14 billion in the September quarter, missing market estimates of $5.25 billion. Qualcomm's overall revenue declined 8 per cent year-on-year to $10.32 billion in the September quarter, from $11.27 billion a year earlier. Qualcomm attributed the pressure on the smartphone market partly to rising memory chip costs, which have pushed up device prices and weighed on global shipments.

More From This Section

bse, nse stock market

Bright Outdoor Media moves to BSE, NSE main boards, eyes expansion

ONGC

Attractive valuations could translate to gains in ONGC despite challengespremium

Luis Abreu

India to lead CNH's global software ops, says Global CIO Luis Abreupremium

Prateek Maheshwari Cofounder, Physics Wallah

PhysicsWallah to deploy up to ₹200 cr for acquisitions this yr: Maheshwaripremium

Binance cyberattack

Binance heist puts focus on rising cyberattacks by nation-state actorspremium

Topics : BS Web Reports Qualcomm layoff

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to Buy TodayStocks to WatchNifty Trading StrategyTata Steel ShareHonasa Consumer ShareNew Zealand vs India 3rd ODI StreamingNvidia's investigating CEO Jensen HuangGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2026 | 3:07 PM IST