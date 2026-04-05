R&D is the only thing that can make you sustainable: Arundhati Bhattacharya

Salesforce completed its acquisition of Informatica in November 2025, describing it as establishing a unified data foundation for agentic AI. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff framed it simply: "You have to get your data right to get your AI right." For Indian enterprises still wrestling with fragmented, siloed data — what does this acquisition practically unlock?

Data is obviously foundational to anything that you want to do with AI, whether it be predictive, generative, agentic, or whatever. Having the right kind of data and, thereafter, being able to govern that data is very important.

Data within an organisation resides in many silos, and quite often it is very difficult to put it all together. What Informatica brings is data integration across all of these silos, and it has a very strong governance layer.

We believe that MuleSoft becomes a complete end-to-end package for orchestrating, integrating, and governing your data with the addition of Informatica.

Informatica has around 5,000 people, around 2,500 of whom are in India. We were already present in six centres: Mumbai, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. We have added Chennai as a result of this acquisition, and our headcount has gone up to over 17,000 in India.

Salesforce's State of Sales data shows 91 per cent of Indian sales professionals view AI agents as critical — yet many companies are stuck in pilot mode. What does it actually take to move from experimentation to operationalisation, and which sectors are genuinely ahead?

What is required is for companies to begin to determine which two or three use cases will give them maximum value, and to go full scale into production with those. What happens in a pilot is that you are giving a very small amount of data for the agent to work on. The context-setting is not complete, and unless you put things into production, it is very difficult to determine what value it is actually giving to the organisation.

If I look at a typical journey, when we launched help.salesforce.com about a year ago, our first-call resolution rate was only 44 per cent+. Today, it exceeds 84 per cent+, because we looked at the permissions given to the agent to perform, the guardrails we had put on the agent, and the database to which we had given the agent access, and we enriched all three.

You have to literally tutor the agent, ensure you have got the right permissions for it to perform, put in the right guardrails, and ensure it has access to a reliable and solid database. It is very important to get the context right, to get the permissions and the guardrails right, and to get the database right. That database is totally foundational to everything.

With India's data protection law in force and AI regulation still evolving, are Indian enterprises treating ethics, privacy, and accountability guardrails as genuine infrastructure — or still as a compliance checkbox?

I do not think they are treating it only as a compliance checkbox. It is not only a question of regulatory compliance. It is also a question of how your customers perceive you. The reputation risks are very significant in this area. If customers perceive you as unreliable, changing that perception will take much more time than actually being compliant would have.

I know that for a fact because our compliance people are invariably in detailed, extended discussions with the compliance and information security people within these organisations. Companies are very serious about this, as they should be, because if you allow AI and agentic tools to be run without a proper assessment of risk, you are creating more risk for the organisation than value.

You wrote that while the tax holiday for cloud services until 2047 is a masterstroke in data sovereignty, "the critical gap remains R&D investment — we risk becoming sophisticated consumers of AI rather than creators." What structural changes would actually shift India from AI consumer to AI creator?

AI creation is something that has to be driven by need. If you look at the AI startups in India today, they are huge in number. They are trying to determine where the gaps are in the offerings coming out of the West and building solutions that are more relevant to India.

For instance, the usage of LLMs for everything may not be viable given the cost and the usage of power and water that it involves. So we are probably looking at creating LLMs and even ultra-small language models to reduce the costs of using AI. Given that we have 22 languages and multiple dialects, including mixed languages, I think over a period of time you will see a lot of it coming out of India as well.

There is very little incentive given to our corporates for money spent on R&D. We need something like that on the R&D front as well.

R&D has not been our strong suit, and it needs to be.

The escalating conflict in West Asia has pushed up oil prices, stoked inflation, and raised risks of a global slowdown, with Q4 FY26 expected to be muted for most Indian IT firms. Indian IT companies draw a significant portion of revenues from MENA, one of their fastest-growing markets. How do you see enterprises navigating this?

The Middle East conflict currently has more risks than upsides. It is not only a question of oil, but also a question of many other items that get imported into the country. The risks at this point are quite high, and everybody is hoping for an early resolution. At this point, the participants in the conflict are locked into very hard positions on what they need in order to de-escalate.

One thing that companies, organisations, and countries are seeing is that they need to diversify their supply chains. Supply chains that used to be focused on a single point are giving way to distributed approaches, and everybody realises we need multiple supply chains so that disruptions like this do not happen. That gives India a very good opportunity to improve its manufacturing heft.

At the same time, we also need to understand that we ourselves need to become more self-reliant in areas that could be chokepoints, such as semiconductors, etc. The government is already taking steps on all of those.

What is your biggest fear?

This conflict goes on and on, and resolution does not come fast. India, in one way, has food sufficiency.

This period should actually produce a world that is more sustainable going ahead, because we will learn to depend less on one kind of fuel and learn to diversify away from anything with a single source.

Salesforce's own CEO said he reduced hiring because AI coding agents gave him the capacity he needed. As someone who led one of India's largest employers in SBI and now runs one of the world's leading AI platforms — how is the industry assessing India's workforce about what agentic AI will actually do to knowledge work over the next five years?

The question being asked constantly was: how can I consume this? What can I do to make lives better? How can I use this so that whatever I am thinking of doing actually comes to pass? There was a lot of entrepreneurial curiosity about AI, and less about whether it was taking jobs.

I believe the nature of jobs will change. It is not as though it will decrease jobs or put a lot of people out of work. Like every industrial revolution we have seen in the past, this one will also be in the nature of a huge step forward. The jobs that we have seen as staples will probably go away, but that does not mean there will not be other jobs to take their place, whether in the area of orchestration, supervision of agents, ethics and compliance of agents, or the creation and automation of workflows.